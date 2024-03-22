World Meteorological Day 2024: Origin, Significance, and Theme Of The Year

World Meteorological Day was declared by the World Meteorological Organisation' on March, 23, 1961. The purpose of the day emphasizes on combining the endeavours in field of meteorology and earth sciences to guard the future of climate-change, water- resources, weather-ready goals and sustainable development.

Theme 2024: At The Frontline Of Climate Action

The theme of the year, 2024 is 'At The Frontline Of Climate Action' and the world is all set to celebrate the event with members, civil-society, vivacious activities and flourishing roadmaps. According to the World Meteorological Day, 2024 'Climate Change is a real and undeniable threat to our entire civilization.'

The attempts to overcome the hazards of climate change need adequate action to sort out the interlaced issues. Apart from spreading knowledge and awareness, we need to understand the polar meteorology and information age to empower the future and ensure multidimensional wellbeing.

Climate Change And Metrology

Climate change is counted as one of the most gruesome threats that can devastate the human race. The ground struggles to guard the climate-impact focus on improving air pollution, mental health, hunger and the mounting ratio of displacement. The field of Metrology somehow roams around weather, forecasting and interlinked topics.