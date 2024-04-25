World Malaria Day 2024: Foods To Eat During The Disease, Experts Suggestion

World Malaria Day 2024 is celebrated on 25th April. | Canva

Every year on the 25th April, the world celebrates the World Malaria Day. It is celebrated to spread awareness about Malaria disease and mosquito-related illnesses. Malaria is a disease caused by a parasite, where people fall sick and have a high fever. The parasite is caused by the bite of infectious mosquitoes. The theme for World Malaria Day 2024 is "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world.".

Malaria is preventable and treatable, yet it claims hundreds of thousands of lives each year. Together, we can change this narrative.

.#WorldMalariaDay pic.twitter.com/HMZAsummgL — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 25, 2024

Foods to consume during Malaria

Nutrients rich foods

If you are a malarial patient, then it is important to intake healthy nutrients that are essential for your body to recover. Opt for food which contains high carbohydrates and is rich in vitamins. Consume rice that can be digested easily and release energy. Fresh vegetables and fruits like papaya, carrot, grapes, berries, orange, beetroot, carrot, and much more can be consumed.

"During fever, two main problems are appetite loss and body weakness, so for appetite, you can have Tomato Rasam as an appetizer. For the strength of the body, you can have Rice Kanji or Millet Kanji.", said Dr Nupur Krishnan, Clinical Nutritionist, on a panel at Sports Ministry & Railway Hospitals.

Fluid intake

We often don't feel like eating during the fever, which is a big challenge. If not food, then you must consume fluids, which are healthy for your body. Hydration is also essential during the recovery, so opt for fresh fruit juice, glucose water, coconut water, and other fluids which are healthy for your body.

Consume protein

Foods which are rich in protein and carbohydrates are necessary for your body during Malaria. It helps in repairing tissue, increases immunity and gives energy. Incorporate foods like fish stew, vegetable soups, chicken soup, curd, buttermilk and lassi.

Nuts and Seeds

If you are a malaria patient, then you must include phytonutrients in your food consumption. Nuts and Seeds are ideal as they contain phytonutrients, protein and healthy fats. You can munch on them as a snack and intake all essential nutrients.