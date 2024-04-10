World Homeopathy Day 2024: 'Homeopathy Offers A 100% Natural And Non-Invasive Approach To Healthcare' Says Dr Batra

DR. Mukesh Batra |

The World Homeopathy Day is celebrated on April 10. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, a German physician and chemist who is believed to be the founder of homoeopathy. Homoeopathy works on the principle of curing 'like with like'; it is an alternative medical treatment which claims to treat health issues and diseases.

Dr. Mukesh Batra is India’s leading homeopath, and the founder of Dr. Batra Positive Health Clinic Private Limited. Hailing from a family of doctors, he has been practicing homeopathy since 1974. Dr. Mukesh Batra, who has helped to restore the glory of Homeopathy and the respect that it deserves, was the Honorary Homeopathic Consultant to the Governor of Maharashtra and is also a Padma Shri recipient for medicine – one of the highest civilian awards in the Republic of India. He shares his insights on the Homeopathy industry and its implementation in an conversation with Aanchal Chaudhary. Excerpts:

How is Homoeopathy contributing to the medicine industry? Why is it important in today's world?

Homeopathy offers a 100% natural and non-invasive approach to healthcare that provides a secure and efficient option for treating ailments at their source, resulting in sustained positive outcomes for patients. In over five decades of my medical practice, I have witnessed the successful application of Homeopathy in cases where conventional treatments fell short.

Homeopathy makes a substantial contribution to the field of medicine by focusing on addressing the underlying cause of an illness, rather than simply masking its symptoms. By targeting the underlying imbalances in the body's vital force, homeopathy aims to restore equilibrium and foster enduring well-being. It plays a crucial role in chronic disease management, offering effective solutions for conditions such as allergies, arthritis, and digestive disorders. Its capacity to activate the body's self-healing mechanisms and enhance immunity renders it a vital asset in addressing chronic ailments.

As more people get long-term illnesses and healthcare gets more expensive, homeopathy offers a cheaper and longer-lasting way to stay healthy. By empowering individuals to take control of their health and well being, homeopathy promotes a more balanced and integrated approach to medicine.

How is Homeopathy different from the other medicinal treatments?

Conventional medicines are good for emergencies and when quick treatment is needed for serious conditions. But homeopathy looks at the whole person, including the persons mind and spirit, not just the body. It helps the body to heal itself naturally. Homeopathic treatments are made by diluting substances, sometimes so much that there's hardly any of the original substance left. Because homeopathy is non-invasive, it can be very effective and is often preferred by those seeking gentle, natural treatments.

Tell us about your popular book and how you approach writing.

"Heal with Homeopathy" is my ninth book. This guide draws upon my extensive expertise and profound understanding of Homeopathic principles accumulated over five decades of practice. “Heal with Homeopathy” encompasses a wealth of information about the human body and various ailments it may encounter, with chapters structured systematically from head to toe. The book outlines the common causes, symptoms, and potential complications of diseases, accompanied by Homeopathic treatment options and practical advice for readers to implement. It elaborates on a distinctive aspect of Homeopathy - the identification of personality types and subtle indicators such as tongue and facial features, which play a crucial role in Homeopathic diagnosis. Moreover, I have offered a concise history of Homeopathy, dispelled prevalent misconceptions, and compiled clinical research findings on Homeopathic interventions for a wide range of disorders. Through this handbook, I aim to extend the benefits of Homeopathy, a safe and natural medicinal system to a broader audience, fostering greater awareness and understanding among readers.

In this book, I have shared five decades of my medical practice. Each year, more than 125,000 individuals die due to medical ignorance, while approximately 7,000 patients lose their lives due to illegible prescriptions from their physicians. Patient compliance holds paramount importance in today's landscape, with roughly 75% of patients failing to adhere to medical advice. By delving into my book, readers can proactively address minor health issues before they escalate into major concerns. This manual serves as a tool for fostering a healthier India by curbing healthcare expenses that would otherwise be allocated to hospitalizations. Consequently, “Heal with Homeopathy” contributes significantly to the vision of achieving a disease free India.

At some point, we might face a big health scare. Writing a book is my way of giving back and helping others understand their health better. With fifty years of experience in treating patients, I hope to guide people through their health struggles and motivate them to live their lives to the fullest. I am deeply attached to my creations, and the book, Heal with Homeopathy - The Essential Handbook, is particularly special to me. It's a reflection of my passion and my role as India's homeopathy ambassador.

How can some treat their problem with Homeopathy?

The key principles or concepts behind Homeopathy that guide its approach to treating illnesses:

Principle-1- The Law of similars or like cures like

A substance capable of inducing symptoms resembling a particular illness in a healthy individual can effectively treat that same illness when administered as a homeopathic remedy to a patient.

Principle-2- Law of Infinitesimals

The more a substance is diluted, the more potent it is thought to become, even if there are no longer any molecules of the original substance present in the dilution.

Principle 3: Individualisation

Homeopathic treatment is personalized for each individual, taking into account not just their particular symptoms, but also their emotional well-being, personality characteristics, and overall physical constitution.

Principle 4: Long-term results

Homeopathy is often commended for its holistic perspective, focusing on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of illness rather than simply relieving symptoms, with the goal of achieving enduring enhancements in health.

Principle 5: The Minimum Dose

Practitioners believe in using small doses of medicine to kickstart the healing process. They hold the belief that as a remedy is diluted, its potency increases, and even highly diluted doses can have therapeutic effects.

Any difficult cases you encountered during your medicinal journey in the Homeopathic industry?

A 53-year-old male resident of Borivali, Mumbai, has reportedly successfully managed lichen planus pigmentosus, an uncommon condition marked by irregularly shaped brown to grey patches on the skin. Despite undergoing various treatments, including Mesotherapy for the face and dermatologist-prescribed skincare and medications from Dubai, none proved effective for the patient. Ultimately, he discovered relief from this rare ailment through Homeopathy, a medical system renowned for its natural and safe approach, without any adverse effects.