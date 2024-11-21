World Hello Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme, And All You Need To Know

World Hello Day 2024 | FPJ

Annually, November 21, people around the world celebrate World Hello Day. World Hello Day 2024 is scheduled on Thursday, November 21. World Hello Day aims to raise awareness about the impact of a basic greeting. However, it also strives to promote peace rather than conflicts.

The day was created in 1973 to address worldwide conflicts, promoting greeting at least ten individuals in various languages to highlight the significance of personal relationships in conflict resolution.

The concept of the day is that by promoting open communication, it can bridge gaps and promote better understanding among people and countries. It serves as a reminder that just saying hello can foster togetherness and promote goodwill.

It's World #Hello Day, celebrated by 180 countries! We encourage our clubs to highlight the many different ways that all cultures in Australia say hello! Can you create a digital project to showcase this? Make sure your share your journey with us.#getkidscoding #peace pic.twitter.com/0uKYre52KP — Code Club Australia (@CodeClubAus) November 21, 2024

World Hello Day 2024 History

World Hello Day was established as a result of the dispute between Egypt and Israel in the Autumn of 1973. After that time, individuals in 180 nations have been celebrating World Hello Day. Individuals across the globe participate in World Hello Day as a chance to demonstrate their support for global peace. Starting with a basic greeting on World Hello Day, their actions communicate to leaders the importance of using dialogue instead of violence to resolve conflicts.

World Hello Day 2024 Significance

Recognized on November 21, World Hello Day highlights the importance of advocating for peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue instead of violence. On this day, individuals give verbal greetings to at least ten people to emphasize the value of personal communication in maintaining peace. The international event began in 1973 in reaction to the Yom Kippur War, and currently 180 countries observe this date.

World Hello Day 2024 Theme



The theme for World Hello Day this year is "Greeting for Peace". It highlights the significance of communication in preserving peace and urges individuals to greet a minimum of 10 individuals on November 21 to promote worldwide harmony.



World Hello Day 2024 Observances



There are numerous ways to celebrate the day with a positive mindset. Simply greet a minimum of 10 individuals joyfully today. This project aims to convey a message of clear communication and kindness to others. The originators of this day wanted this simple act to demonstrate how communication can aid in resolving disagreements and avoiding conflicts.



You could use this day as an opportunity to reconnect with someone you have lost touch with by simply saying "Hello." Additionally, hosting discussions and webinars can help educate others about the cause and motivate them to incorporate it into their daily routines. By taking part, individuals can have a minor yet significant impact on fostering peace and comprehension.