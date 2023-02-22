Hello animal lovers! Did you know about 'Dog Biscuit Day?' Details inside |

What's for dinner today, you may be asking this question too frequently to your mother or the canteen wale uncle. But, the pets seem to enjoy anything that you provide them with love and affection. See, they aren't choosy and nakrebaaz like their hoomans.

Pet food that is specially made from them is often suggested as the ideal snack for the doggos, be it the stray or the animal at your cosy home. Did you know that there's a day to appreciate dog food, the biscuits that the animal loves to munch on?

Every dog has its day, goes the popular saying, but there seems to be also a day for the biscuit that these cute ones crave for. February 23 is observed as "International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day."

On this day, we suggest you not only care for your pets but also help out stray dogs with some nutrition.

Reports suggest that the eatable provides the animals with the necessary vitamins their body needs which pooches may have difficulty getting otherwise. This Thursday, take those dog biscuits and offer the adorable ones a treat that they will love and enjoy.

