World Down Syndrome Day 2024: Significance, Theme And Traditions

Children are angels with an innocence that nobody can expect from a grown adult, but some children are more gentle and beautiful than usual. Every year, around 3,000 to 5,000 children around the world are born with 'down syndrome', a health condition that dismantles general growth, learning capabilities and distorts the ability to speak in flow.

'World Down Syndrome Day' was declared by the UN General Assembly in 2011. For the past 12 years, the Assembly has been inviting members and civil society to join vibrant awareness meetings, workshops and educational programs on March 21. Non-governmental organisations and administrative rafts combine to stir up the waves of change for better healthcare facilities and greater sensitivity during the celebrations.

UN Website |

More Sensitivity Is Needed To Combat The Down Syndrome'

Children born with the syndrome have an extra chromosome, which is known as a small package of genes. The reasons of disease are not clear yet, but the syndrome is caused by loopholes in cell divisions. Children with down syndrome often have a flattened face, miserable muscle tone, a protruding neck and a small head or short hands. They face difficulty coming into the normal stream of life and confront lethal social stereotypes.

The Tradition Of Wearing Mismatched Socks

The world celebrates the talent and abilities of such children with vibrant, mismatched socks. The trend of wearing ill-matched socks is a beautiful method of showing solidarity and contributing to an inclusive, open atmosphere where everyone can live a life of dignity.