World Cancer Prevention Week 2024: Simple Habits & Steps To Prevent The Deadly Disease

The number of cancer patients in India is mounting fast. India had around 14.61,427 cancer cases by 2022. The mammoth dangers of this gruesome disease have escalated in the past few years. The cut throat rat race, topsy-turvy routines, and messy food habits are some of the lifestyle-related reasons behind the growing cases of cancer. As 'World Cancer Prevention Week' embarks on February 19, we need to take a glance at the habits and steps that can mitigate the chance of getting affected.

This week is an attempt to spread awareness and general consciousness to prevent cancer because sometimes tiny steps can safeguard against one of the most deadly health conditions, while recognizing the early symptoms with a keen eye can save lives.

Here are some lifestyle habits to prevent cancer: The top medical researchers and institutes, like the NIH and WHO, have endorsed and recommended these steps to boost awareness.

Crucial Habits And Steps To Prevent Cancer

1. However, it's pretty difficult to control unhealthy eating habits, but a moderate weight can diminish tons of risks and even mitigate at least 30% probability of cancer. Obesity is one of the top reasons for this lethal disease while moderate physical activity and restricted diet plans can fix weight-management hurdles.

2. Excessive consumption of alcohol and cigarettes is also considered harmful because it lessens the power of the immune system and the ability to fight cancer. If you are obsessed with smoking and liquor, it's time to set limits and double-check the side effects of such addictions.

4. Folic acid, beta-carotene, and a balanced vitamin D-infused diet can mitigate the risk of cancer. You can take vitamin-D-enriched food and available supplements to fulfil the requirement. Also, it's crucial to note that too much exposure to the sun can cause tanning and even boost the chance of getting infected.

5. A colourful, wholesome diet with a proper amount of green veggies and seasonal fruits not only rejuvenates the body and mind but can also reinforce the internal organs to guard against bouts of cancer. The WHO (World Health Organisation) claims that processed and ready-made products enhance the related risks.

6. Essential vaccinations like Hepatitis B and the human papillomavirus (HPV) are essential steps that you can take to ensure safety, while screening, early diagnosis and a positive attitude can help you cope better with the bouts of deathful ailment.

You can track and use the governmental cancer prevention schemes to prevent you and your loved ones, while a range of alternatives and options are available to maintain weight and transform your lifestyle habits.