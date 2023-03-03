World Birth Defects Day 2023: 1.7 million children are born with birth defects every year in India, can it be prevented? | FPJ

In India, more than 1.7 million children are born with birth defects every year. The term 'birth defect' includes physical malformations such as cleft lip or palate, chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome, functional defects including sensory deficits such as congenital deafness.

Birth Defects have been recognized globally as a major contributor to neonatal and infant mortality and disability. Being aware of the impact of birth defects on our future generation and implementing a strategy for their prevention, early identification and management is therefore of utmost importance.

Therefore, World Birth Defects Day (WBDD) is observed on March 3 each year which unites people and organizations working in the field of congenital anomalies (birth defects). World Health Organization (WHO) is actively trying to spread awareness with #manybirthdefects1voice to address different types of birth defects and advocate for more birth defects prevention, surveillance, care, and research.

Reasons for birth defects

Congenital anomalies may be the result of one or more genetic, infectious, nutritional or environmental factors. Vaccination, adequate intake of folic acid or iodine through fortification of staple foods or supplementation, and adequate antenatal care are examples of prevention methods.

Prevention

Ensuring adolescent girls and mothers have a healthy diet including a wide variety of vegetables and fruit, and maintain a healthy weight; fortification of staple food (such as wheat flour) with iron, B12 and folic acid.

Ensuring an adequate dietary intake of vitamins and minerals, and particularly folic acid supplements for adolescent girls and mothers.

Ensuring mothers avoid harmful substances, particularly alcohol and tobacco.

Avoidance of travel by pregnant women (and sometimes women of child-bearing age) to regions experiencing outbreaks of infections known to be associated with congenital anomalies.

Reducing or eliminating environmental exposure to hazardous substances such as heavy metals or pesticides during pregnancy.

Controlling diabetes prior to and during pregnancy through counselling, weight management, diet and administration of insulin when required.

Ensuring that any exposure to medications or medical radiation (such as imaging rays) during pregnancy is justified and based on careful health risk–benefit analysis.

Screening for infections, especially rubella, varicella, and syphilis during pregnancy.

Vaccination, especially against the rubella virus, for children.

Educating health staff and others involved in promoting prevention of congenital anomalies.

Improving community awareness about birth defects and preventive public health measures.

Treatment and care

Many structural congenital anomalies can be corrected with paediatric surgery and early treatment can be administered to children with functional problems such as thalassemia, sickle cell disorders, and congenital hypothyroidism.

(With inputs from WHO India )