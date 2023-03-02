World Wildlife Day 2023: Did you know Cheetahs can't roar? Here are 7 Fun FACTS about WILDLIFE

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 02, 2023

Human fingerprints are surprisingly similar to 'Koala' fingerprints that they have been mistaken for human fingerprints at crime scenes

An Ostrich’s brain is smaller than its eyeball

Around half of the 'Orangutans' have damaged bones because they fall off of trees so frequently

'Sloths' are quite selective when it comes to pooping and they defecate once per week after deciding the location

The urine of the 'Maned Wolf' smells like Marijuana

'Cheetahs' can't roar, though they can purr/ meow like cats

