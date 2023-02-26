International Tongue Twister Contest Day 2023: Know the most easiest and hardest tongue twisters

By: Chhaya Gupta | February 26, 2023
International Tongue Twister Contest Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of February every year
John Harris published his book 'Peter Piper’s Practical Principles of Plain and Perfect Pronunciation,' which included a tongue twister for every letter of the alphabet
'Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers. A peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked' is based on this book
'Pad kid poured curd pulled cod' is the hardest tongue twister according to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
According to The Guinness Book of World Records, the toughest tongue twister is 'The sixth sick sheik's sixth sheep's sick'
'Kacche ped par pakka papita, pakka ped ya pakka papita, pakke ped ko pakde Pinku, Pinku pakde pakka papita' is a famous Hindi tongue twister and is considered tough to pronounce
'Khadak Singh Ke Khadakane Se Khadakati Hain Khidkiyan, Khidkiyon Ke Khadakane Se Khadakata Hai Khadak Singh' is another tough one in Hindi
'She sees cheese' is one of the easiest tongue twisters
Tongue Twisters gives a sense of understanding of different sounds, strengthen tongue muscles and improves memory and reading
