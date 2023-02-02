Working Naked Day: All you need to know about the quirky February Friday

Working Naked Day | (Representative image)

If you believe that Friday is all about time to chill and make some love, then you might be a little lazy to dress up and make it to the office in formal dress. In case you have the blessing of working from home, you may choose to embrace "Working Naked Day."

Have you ever logged in for work right from your bed? In such cases, you might have thought about how comfortable it would be to lazily work in your home clothes or just the minimal wear around the body. And there's literally a day to make that thought come true.

Working Naked Day is celebrated on the first Friday in February, and it falls on February 3 this year. The day was founded by home office expert Lisa Kanarek.

The day celebrates the freedom and flexibility employees get when they work from home. Also, it does not literally mean by its name but just hints to work in the most comfortable state, ditching all dress codes.

