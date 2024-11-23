Work-Life Balance Dilemma: Long Hours Vs Employee Well-Being

The topic of work-life balance and work hours has been increasingly discussed. The latest addition is from Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy repeatedly does not believe in work-life balance and wishes for a 70-hour workweek. Added to this, an Indian-origin CEO from the US faced backlash for his demand for a 14-hour workweek.

While their opinions have created quite an uproar, one should know what the industry leaders think of this issue that hits a huge working populace.

The debate

As per Jasneet Kaur, Mental Health Expert and Co-Founder of Unfazed Therapy, a mental health platform, one must have a balanced perspective to see what the two individuals are trying to say. "I believe the focus should not just be on hours worked but, on the quality, and sustainability of work. Through my work, I hear numerous stories of burnout caused by excessive work hours and unrelenting pressure. These stories underscore the importance of rethinking how we approach work—prioritising productivity and efficiency rather than measuring commitment by sheer hours. I understand how crucial work is to a person’s identity and fulfilment. However, when work-life balance is neglected, it can lead to a mental health crisis.”

Neha Bahri, Founder of Bconnect Communications, mentions, “The debate and similar comments from other leaders reflect a larger conversation about work culture, productivity, and well-being. Leaders in high-stakes roles often work long hours and may expect the same commitment from their teams. Whereas millennials and Gen Z prioritise work-life balance and mental health over traditional grind culture.”

Syeda Waseka, Brand Manager, RedoQ, suggests that any CEO or company owner should not look at a clock at work since they are building something. "They are far more driven and passionate about their project than anyone around them. Unfortunately, they sometimes forget this reality and start to expect the same level of dedication and commitment from others around them. I think the top brass must remember that an employee only works towards a task, and not a vision. And the employees do their assigned tasks well when they are allowed to rest and recharge. By working for limited hours, the employees get to spend more time with family, on hobbies and resting. This makes them creative and happy at the workplace, which indirectly boosts the productivity of the company."

She feels a tired and unhappy employee who works for 70 hours will be as productive as a well-rested and happy employee working for 40-45 hours.

Vineeta Mehta, AVP and Head HR, Ideal Insurance, understands the lack of belief in WLB differently. “The traditional notion of a clear separation between work and personal life is becoming less defined, especially with technology blurring the boundaries. Priorities are shifting and a section of the workforce are looking at fulfilment and seamless transitions. WLB is slowly shifting towards work-life integration or wellbeing at work. Simply put – we attend to personal calls at work and vice versa. Work-life integration doesn’t mean overworking or being constantly available. It’s about setting boundaries and using the right tools while staying flexible.”

Still a talk?

There are many reasons the two debates are still raging in our country. Neha reveals, “In India, where Murthy’s comments resonated, some see this as aligning with a push for global competitiveness. Traditional notions of loyalty to employers still dominate, where long hours are seen as a badge of dedication. Startups and IT sectors, being growth drivers, often push employees to deliver at a global pace. Younger generations prioritise work-life balance and are vocal about mental health. This clashes with older norms that glorify “hustle culture”.”

“India is very diverse in terms of people, cultures, professions and working conditions. A large part of India is pacing with the global population,” Vineeta mentions. “Being a growing economy with huge potential, some parts / industry could be overworked or over utilised and therefore the various topics like working hours, dual employment, new wage code, etc are being heard these days to bring in some sort of standardisation and sustainability. At the same time, some people have very different aspirations and work for 80-100 hours not just for money. So, as diverse as India’s work landscape is, we would continue these challenges to strike a balance between aspirations and exploitations. We, as People Custodian, function must reflect periodically to introduce sustainable work models, ensure fair practices and be more transparent.”

Syeda agrees with Neha regarding the generational difference in looking at work. “In the coming times, working conditions are going to improve as employers will accommodate work-life balance expectations to retain the talent, and get the most out of them. We already see many companies retaining the hybrid working policy as it is convenient for the employees. Soon, we can expect to see a clear work boundary where the employees are no longer obligated to work after hours, or reprimanded within the organisation due to a lack of it.”

Jasneet too feels in our country long hours equals dedication and success "The concept of “defined work hours” has become blurry, especially after COVID, which normalised online work. Employees are often expected to be available at all times, whether it’s answering emails during dinner or attending “quick calls” while on leave. Even vacations, once sacred for relaxation, are now interrupted by work demands, eroding boundaries between personal and professional life. Moreover, working extra hours without compensation has become an unspoken norm, leaving employees feeling undervalued. This systemic issue not only impacts mental health but also creates a culture where overwork is glorified, while rest is seen as a lack of commitment.”

Suggestions and thoughts

Syeda speaks of stronger labour laws going a long way in employee protection. "Laws capping the weekly working hours and enabling the employees to disconnect beyond them should be brought in just like in the aforementioned countries. The poor working condition in India is a result of the large availability of labour in the market. Enforcing a policy where the recruitment process offsets the benefit of replacing a hired talent will make it more difficult for companies to exploit the large labour availability.”

Jasneet advises individuals to put their mental and physical well-being high by setting clear boundaries between their professional and personal lives. "A practical step is to define a specific time to “close” your workday, and during off-hours, truly disconnect—whether that means turning off email notifications or setting your phone aside. This separation not only helps to recharge but also reduces feelings of burnout. Lastly, self-awareness plays a key role; being mindful of when you feel stressed or overwhelmed and taking proactive measures like taking short breaks or practising mindfulness can help manage work pressure.”

She feels the work-life balance concept has challenges with a lack of legal frameworks being one of them. "I was recently reading a study which said that India’s workweek is among the longest globally, with many employees working over 50 hours a week! Countries like Australia, New Zealand, and much of Europe should be looked into. In these regions, work-hour regulations are strictly enforced, ensuring that employees are not overworked. And you can look up the result this has had on employees, it has led to higher productivity, less burnout, and ultimately, more sustainable business success.”

Vineeta talks of different industries and organisations having well-defined work hours policies, while more start-ups are coming up in the well-being section. "At the same time, we must also understand and benchmark ourselves from the pro-labour and matured economies. Australians value prioritising family and social time. Germans emphasise punctuality and efficiency, maintaining high productivity without excessive hours. India can adopt such practices by focusing on efficiency, clear boundaries, and fostering a balanced culture to ensure long-term success for employees and organizations.”

Neha suggests the need to 'embrace tools and processes that maximise efficiency during work hours, reducing the need for overtime’. “Adaptation of Flexible Work Models helps in maintaining balance. Also, promote hybrid and remote work options for better time management.”

Debates and discussions will keep happening. One hopes a genuine solution comes out of it.