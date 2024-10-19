6 Strategies To Overcome Workplace Fatigue And Boost Productivity

thirdman94

Most strive to be their optimum best at work. In that flow of giving your best, there are times when fatigue or extreme tiredness becomes the bane of good work, and handling it becomes an issue.

Dr Pankaj Borade, Consultant Psychiatrist at Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, reveals, “Fatigue at work is common due to factors like long hours, mental stress, poor sleep, or lack of physical activity. When you’re fatigued, concentration, productivity, and even creativity can take a hit. Re-energising helps restore focus and improves performance, which also has a positive effect on your overall well-being and job satisfaction.”

Dr Rahul Chandhok, Head Psychiatrist and Head Consultant for Mental Health and Behavioural Science at Artemis Hospitals, too recognises that many people experience tiredness at work without understanding it. “Well, it is because of the demands of this very hectic work environment that energy reserves are depleted faster, leading to a constant cycle of feeling drained,” he explains.

He also recognises the need for re-energising to be productive and healthy. “When one is full of energy, ready and focused, and poised to make great leaps, he or she can become very creative in dealing with obstacles. Whenever we get sleepy, all the cognitive activities used—for decision-making, problem-solving, etc.—decline, making the quality of work even worse.”

Here are six ways to ensure you can beat the work fatigue for enhanced productivity:

Take short breaks: Small breaks from the screen help the mind and body regain freshness. “A quick stretch, walk, or breathing exercise can improve circulation and reduce fatigue,” suggests Dr Borade.

Stay hydrated: Laziness is said to be a major cause of dehydration. Dr Chandok says, “Drinking water throughout the day ensures that your body and your brain function at an optimal level.”

Good sleep: Around seven to eight hours of regular quality sleep helps keep fatigue at bay. Lack of rest means the body doesn’t maintain energy levels all day.

Healthy snacking: Dr Borade suggests staying away from sugary or high-carb snacks. These are a source of energy spikes and crashes. Instead, munch on healthy snacks like nuts, fruits, or yoghurt for steady energy.

Move around: Physical movements like stretching or a short walk can increase circulation which keeps the mind and body going again, mentions Dr Chandok.

Happy techniques: At times, small habits that keep you cheerful and calm go a long way in avoiding fatigue. Pick up habits like reading or listening to music, meditation, etc.