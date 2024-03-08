Women's Day Special: Renee Co-Founder Aashka Goradia Goble Shares Insights Of Being A 'Mompreneur,' Building Business And Raising Family

The term "mompreneur" defines a woman who wears multiple hats, each requiring dedication and expertise. Their journey is a demanding yet fulfilling dance, a constant balancing act between building their dreams and nurturing their families. However, within this "beautiful chaos" lies a unique opportunity for growth and empowerment.

The stereotype of the "multitasking woman" often falls short when describing the life of a mompreneur. These remarkable women don't simply juggle tasks; they create a symphony of responsibilities, gracefully navigating the demands of motherhood, entrepreneurship, and many other things. Navigating this complex world requires some key insights gleaned from the experiences of successful mompreneurs.

Manage time but learn to be Flexible: Time management is crucial for mompreneurs, requiring a well-structured schedule to balance family time and business responsibilities. But in the journey to finding a balance and following the schedule don’t forget that both motherhood and entrepreneurship are inherently unpredictable. Be prepared to adapt your schedule and expectations on the fly. A sick child might mean rescheduling a meeting, and a sudden business opportunity might require sacrificing a planned family outing. Learn to navigate these detours with grace.

Ask for help : Recognize that you are not navigating this journey alone. Juggling various tasks can be challenging, fostering feelings of guilt, exhaustion, and the persistent pressure to "do it all." Consider the idea of asking for help. This can significantly ease your routine and enhance your ability to manage your day effectively. Avoid exhausting yourself by attempting to handle everything solo.

Give time to yourself: A lot of times you can feel guilty about the fact that you are not able to prioritize between two things you like. It's easy to feel guilty about prioritizing yourself amidst the chaos. But don't! Taking care of yourself is not a luxury, it's a necessity. Schedule time for activities that bring you joy and recharge your batteries, whether it's a yoga class, a coffee date with a friend, or simply reading a book in peace. A rejuvenated you is a better mom and entrepreneur.

Build a support system: Surround yourself with a supportive network of family, friends, mentors, and fellow mompreneurs who understand your unique challenges. They can offer emotional support, practical advice, and even childcare assistance when needed. Building a strong support system allows you to share the load and prevents burnout.

Being a mompreneur is a journey of constant learning, growth, and adaptation. There will be days of doubt and exhaustion, but also moments of immense pride and joy. By embracing these insights, utilizing your unique skillset, and building a strong support system, you can successfully navigate the beautiful chaos and create a life that is both fulfilling and empowering.

The above inputs are shared by Aashka Goradia Goble, Co – Founder & CMO, Renee Cosmetics on the occasion of International Women's Day. Views are personal and belong to the author.