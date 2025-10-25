Why You Feel Sudden Hunger and Weakness — and Simple Home Remedies That Work

Pic: Freepik

Sudden feelings of hunger and weakness can happen for several reasons. Some are temporary and harmless causes, others needing attention. In this case person feels suddenly emptiness in stomach and feels like eating something. Most of the time they crave for sweet or fried.

Common

Blood sugar (hypoglycemia) can cause sudden hunger, shakiness, weakness, sweating, dizziness, irritability, blurred vision

Long gaps between meals – if you skip breakfast or lunch, your body demands quick energy, causing hunger plus weakness

Mild dehydration can make you feel fatigued, dizzy, and hunger as thirst and hunger signals are similar

In stress or anxiety, adrenaline and cortisol spikes can cause sudden hunger or energy dips

Lack of sleep disrupts hormones (ghrelin & leptin) that regulate hunger and energy

Underlying conditions can be diabetes or pre-diabetes, thyroid imbalance, anemia adrenal fatigue or hormonal issues

Home remedies

Eat a balanced small snack with complex carbs, banana, sweet fruits, protein handful of nuts

Drink a glass of water when suddenly hungry

Sit or rest for a few minutes, avoid sudden exertion if feeling weak

Management of diabetes medicine should be proper

Check blood pressure

Eat small, balanced meals every three-four hours

Drink eight to 10 glasses a day

Get seven to eight hours of proper sleep

Manage stress through deep breathing, yoga, and meditation

Sujok Therapy

Apply yellow colour on highlighted area (see figure) and press for five to 10 minutes on same area.

If this problem persists or happens often, consult with your doctor.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)