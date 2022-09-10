Why reset of workplaces is needed for effective hybrid working model

Organisations quickly shifted to remote working practices after the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Two years late, most of them have conceded that the transition from offices to remote work is permanent. Future work will likely follow a hybrid working model where on-site and remote labour coexists. Organisations are calling workers back to the office as the pandemic subsides, albeit with the benefits of a hybrid working paradigm.

Nearly 90% of organisations expect to combine remote and on-site working styles in the future, according to a McKinsey report. Hybrid work is also being promoted as the standard working model by 2024. Let’s explore the causes of the Hybrid 2.0 gold rush.

Talent proliferation and acceleration

The effective proof of concept for remote work is enabling organisations to expand their talent pools beyond those that are physically accessible. Based on the job’s remote-ability, a hybrid work model enables organisations to access previously untapped talent pools. Due to the ongoing talent scarcity, businesses can affordably hire professionals from wealthy nations like the US and Europe as well as talent from smaller locations. Hybrid work makes room for gig workers and independent contractors.

Place and time flexibility

Organisations and employees have the freedom to focus on either place or time when using a hybrid work paradigm. Employees are no longer restricted to their workplace desks and can now work from any place. This inevitably ensures a better work-life balance and saving of commute time. Similarly, some businesses have moved in the direction of time by allowing their staff to work asynchronously. Employees can so choose their working hours when they feel most productive, rather than being restricted to the 9 to 5 schedule. The ability to work from anywhere and at any time can help employees reach their full potential.

Productivity gains

There is no doubting that organisations have been open to Hybrid 2.0 because to the productivity improvements that came with the remote work era. Organisations are giving their employees the ability to work from any location at any time as long as they are still productive in an effort to duplicate the same productivity and performance. Companies are rewarding high-performing workers with benefits related to remote and hybrid work. To boost production, executives are also asking staff with lower output to work on-site under their supervision.

The future

The key to unlocking the future of work does not reside at either of the extremes — remote-first or office-first — but rather in the middle. Hybrid 2.0 gives businesses the freedom to operate remotely, reach a bigger pool of candidates, and save money on real estate.

The social structure of the workplace, as well as the culture and collaboration it affords, supports hybrid work arrangements. Organisations that are on the edge of a new paradigm now have the option to rethink their work and workforce; tomorrow, it might be required.

[Yogita Tulsiani is MD & Co-founder, iXceed Solutions (Global Tech-Recruiter Provider)]