Why PM Modi Addresses WHO Chief As 'Tulsi Bhai'? Know All About His Efforts To Strengthen Global Health

X (Twitter)

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is strongly working in the health sector and that integrating technology is a top priority. The Prime Minister also promised to strengthen international public health initiatives in response to a tweet from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), whom he referred to as "Tulsi Bhai."

"Dear Tulsi Bhai, A healthy planet is a better planet. India is working actively in this sector. We are attaching great priority to integrating technology too. At the same time, we will strengthen global efforts in this regard," PM wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi refers to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as 'Tulsi Bhai,' a nickname that symbolises their warm and friendly relationship. Do you know why PM addressed the WHO chief by this name?

How did it all start?

This unique bond began during the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gujarat in April 2022. At the summit, Dr. Tedros expressed his admiration for Indian culture and traditions. He spoke about his love for India, shared childhood memories, and even tried to speak a few words in Gujarati, PM Modi’s native language.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why Dr. Tedros is addressed to as 'Tulsi Bhai'?

During his address, Dr. Tedros shared a personal connection to tulsi, a sacred plant in Indian tradition. He mentioned planting tulsi in his home and emphasised on its medicinal and spiritual importance. PM Modi, impressed by this revelation, affectionately began calling him 'Tulsi Bhai'.

PM Modi said at an event also said, “Your affection for India and its culture is evident. Your love for tulsi has earned you the name Tulsi Bhai.”

The nickname is a reflection of mutual respect and shared values. Dr. Tedros’ appreciation of Indian traditions and PM Modi’s warm gesture have strengthened their professional relationship.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India supports WHO's Investment round

The WHO's Investment Round seeks to raise funds for the Fourteenth General Programme of Work, its global health plan, which the agency estimates has the potential to save an additional 40 million lives over the next four years. On November 20, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Prime Minister Modi attended the G20 Leaders' Summit, which marked the culmination of the first-ever Investment Round.



The G20 leaders' statement emphasised the need for stable and open funding while restating the WHO's key role in global health governance. Additionally, they supported the WHO Investment Round as a way to get more money for the organization's operations.