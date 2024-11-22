 Why Is Weight Loss A long & Difficult Process? Scientists Discover Fat Cells Have 'Memory' Of Obesity; Know More
Have you ever wondered why losing weight is difficult but keeping off the lost weight is even more difficult? Scientists have finally found the reason behind this

Amisha Shirgave Updated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Have you ever wondered why losing weight is difficult but keeping off the lost weight is even more difficult? Scientists have finally found the reason behind this. The fat cells seem to carry a 'memory' of obesity even after significant weight loss, which makes it difficult to maintain the lost weight.

It simply means that even if you have lost a good number of weight from your body, it is easier for it to come back quickly because the cells remember what they were previously accustomed to.

How are genes affected by Obesity?

Researchers have found that obesity leaves lasting changes in the epigenome, a set of chemical markers that control how genes work. These changes make it harder for fat cells to function properly and can persist even after significant weight loss.

A study, published in Nature, compared fat tissues from people with severe obesity to those who had never been obese. It showed that some genes linked to inflammation and scarring became more active in obese individuals, while others that help fat cells work normally became less active.

How are cells impacted in the long-term?

Surprisingly, these genetic changes did not reverse after people lost large amounts of weight through surgery. Mice experiments supported this, showing that formerly obese mice absorbed more sugar and fat and regained weight faster than those who were never obese when fed a high-fat diet. Researchers believe the “memory” of obesity makes fat cells more effective at storing energy.

The challenge of staying lean

“This isn’t your fault,” said Dr. Laura Hinte, a biologist at ETH Zurich and co-author of the study. “The body’s memory of obesity makes maintaining weight loss challenging and often requires long-term care.”

Dr. Ferdinand von Meyenn, another co-author, hopes the research reduces stigma around obesity. “It’s a complex condition, not just about willpower,” he explained.

The findings highlight the importance of preventing obesity early. For those who have lost weight, staying lean often demands consistent effort and support. However, understanding how fat cells remember obesity could lead to better treatments, offering hope for millions struggling with weight management.

