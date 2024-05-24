Why Are Pastels The Best Home Decor Option In Summers? Know Expert View Here

Canva

Keeps Home Cool

Thinking of embracing the summery vibe at home? Then what's better than painting your home in pastels? From keeping your home cool to providing a sense of calmness and freshness, pastel hues are ideal for your summer decor. Whether it's soft pink, blue, green or yellow, these summer shades are a must-have for any home.

Parth Parmar, Director at Pare Innovations, said, "Summertime decor must radiate peace and coziness. Choosing ceilings and panels with gentle, pastel colours is the definition of calm living. These easily accessible solutions not only de-stress the atmosphere but also bring serenity into every part of your house. The soft colours provide a haven of calm in the middle of the summer heat by blending in perfectly with the surroundings."

Creates Calming Atmosphere

Pastel colours like greens, pink, soft blue, and yellow have soothing effects on our minds and body. Painting your home with these pastel shades will give you a calm and relaxing mood. These light hues are associated with nature, further giving you a nature-like atmosphere at home.

Read Also Top 10 Best Plants To Keep For Indoor Home Decor: Learn Which Ones Gives Positive Energy In House

Provide Sense of Openness

During summer, we need airy and open space at home to feel pleasant and cool. Pastel colours like creams, beige and white reflect light, making a more spacious room. These hues are best for smaller spaces with natural lighting. Embrace these bright colours to give your home a refreshing and spacious feeling for the summer.

Gives Freshness

Light shades such as baby blue, mint green, soft peach and much more give a fresh and clean look to our home. Summer asks for freshness and coolness, and what's better than pastel? It is particularly appealing during the summer season as humidity and hot weather fill the air. Adding pastels to your home decor will give you a clean, fresh and inviting vibe.

Read Also 7 Must-Have Home Decor Items That Will Help You Elevate Your Home

Embracing Summer

Painting your house with bright pastel colours like yellow, green, orange, blue and others will give you a summer feel at home. If you are someone who spends most of their time at home, then you must opt for pastels. It's ideal for people who love summer!

"Lighter shades make your home a peaceful refuge on the hottest days by reducing the effects of the intense sun and fostering a welcoming atmosphere. Adopting these soft hues is a lifestyle decision as well as a design one that can help you battle the summertime doldrums in elegance and tranquility," Parth Parmar added.