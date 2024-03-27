Who Is Rumy Alqahtani? Everything You Need To Know About The Saudi Arabian Contestant At The Miss Universe 2024

Saudi Arabia has made history by officially joining the prestigious pageant event for the first time in Miss Universes 2024. The Saudi Arabia model Rumy Alqahtani announced her participation as Saudi Arabia’s inaugural contestant in the international beauty competition via Instagram post.

“Honoured to participate in Miss Universe 2024. This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition.” shared the Model.

Who is Rumy Alqahtani?

Rumy Alqahtani is a 27-years-old Model and Content creator from Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh born model has actively showcased her representation as a model and her achievements on social media sites. She has a Bachelor's degree in Dentistry and is fluent in three languages- Arab, French and English. The model loves travelling and exploring new places around the world and sharing it to her social media pages.

Having over 1 million followers on Instagram, the model has achieved many prestigious titles in the pageant world. She has previously represented Saudi Arabia in various international competitions including Miss Asia in Malaysia, Miss Arab Peace and Miss Europe and now becoming the Kingdom’s first ever contestant in the Miss Universe pageant, according to the report by Gulf Today.

Apart from being crowned as the Miss Saudi Arabia, she also holds titles for being the Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Miss Arab World Peace 2021 and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia).

Miss Universe 2024

The upcoming Miss Universe 2024 will mark the 73rd edition of the prestigious pageant. The Miss Universe event is all set to take place in Mexico on 18th September, 2024. Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, the current holder of the Miss Universe title will pass on her crown to the next Miss Universe at the event.