 Who Is Rhea Singha? Meet The 19-Year-Old Miss Universe India 2024
Rhea Singha has been crowned the new Miss Universe India 2024, and she will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Updated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024 | Instagram

Rhea Singha has been crowned the new Miss Universe India 2024! The grand finale of this year's Miss Universe was hosted on Sunday, September 22, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Bollywood actress and Miss Universe 2015, Urvashi Rautela, crowned Rhea with a magnificent Taj Mahal crown. After winning the 2024 Miss Universe India title, Rhea will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

After the spectacular win, Rhea couldn't contain her excitement. With a bright smile, Miss Universe 2024 shared her happiness with ANI. Rhea said, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

Who Is Rhea Singha?

The 19-year-old, Rhea Singha, hails from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. According to her Instagram bio, she defines herself as a TEDx speaker. Apart from being a model, she is also an actor. She is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in performing arts. Not only that, but Rhea is a modern fashion designer with a talent for fusing modern heritage with culture.

Rhea Singha's look for the Miss Universe India finale

For the Miss Universe India 2024 finale, Rhea donned a shimmery-golden peach gown embellished with intricate and shiny motifs. She complemented the ensemble with huge peach bows that were adorned as an accessory on both her forearms.

She exuded minimal elegance with the accessories, featuring a pair of dangling diamond earrings. For makeup, the model opted for a shimmery glow with a dewy finish, highlighted eyes and cheekbones, and nude glossy lips. She kept her hair in voluminous soft waves.

