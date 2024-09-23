19-Year-Old Rhea Singha Crowned Miss Universe India 2024; Urvashi Rautela Passes Down The 'Taj Mahal Crown'

Coming in fresh from the pageant world, Miss Rhea Singha, contestant #36 from Gujrat has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024. The grand finale of Miss Universe India was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. She will further represent India at the Global Miss Universe pageant.

In her Instagram bio, Rhea defines herself as an actor and a TEDx speaker.

Decoding Rhea's outfit for the pageant finale

Rhea was wearing a shimmery-golden peach gown during the crowning ceremony. She also paired it with huge peach bows that donned as an accessory on both her forearms to elevate the look. She kept it minimal with the jewellery and wore only a pair of earrings.

For the swimsuit round, she wore a metallic red bikini. And, for the costume round of the pageant she adorned a white, red and yellow dress that came with a veil. For the prop, she carried a Shivling in her arms.

Urvashi Rautela passes down the 'Taj Mahal Crown'

This year, for the Miss Universe India, Urvashi Rautela, the former title holder of the prestigious crown was on the panel as a judge. She also unveiled the 'Taj Mahal Crown' for Miss Universe India 2024. She called the crown a symbol of love and that it is inspired from the timeless beauty and elegance of the Taj Mahal. The crown had blue diamonds embedded in it. 'This crown embodies love, elegance, and enduring strength', Urvashi said while she introduced the crown in an Instagram post.

She crowned Rhea Singha as the new Miss Universe India 2024. "I feel what all the girls are feeling. The winners are mind-blowing. They will represent our country very well in Miss Universe, and I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year. All the girls have been hard-working, dedicated, and extremely beautiful," Urvashi Rautela said to the media.

Rhea expressed her gratitude after winning the title

Rhea was full of excitement after winning the title and taking the crown home. "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners," she told ANI after the crowning ceremony.

Pranjal Priya was named 1st Runner-Up, Chhavi Verg took the 2nd Runner-Up spot. Sushmita Roy and Ruopfuzhano Whiso secured 3rd and 4th Runner-Up positions, respectively.