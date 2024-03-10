Who Is Krystyna Pyszkova? Everything You Need To Know About Miss World 2024 Winner From Czech Republic

Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic has been crowned as the Miss World 2024 at the Jio Conventional Centre in Mumbai. The 71st Miss World pageant came back to India after 28 years, it saw contestants from 115 countries representing their beauty and talent. Karolina Bielawska of Poland, former Miss World, passed her crown to Krystyna Pyszkova at the finale.

Here is everything about Krystyna Pyszkova

Krystyna Pyszkova’s height is reportedly 180 cm and she has command over the English, Polish, Slovak, and German languages. After Tatana Kucharova, who won the Miss World pageant in 2006, Krystyna became the second Miss World from the Czech Republic.

She's young, just 24!

Miss World 2024, Krystyna, is a 24-year-old model who is pursuing her two degrees in Law and Business Administration. She comes from the Czech Republic, making her region proud. Notably, the young achiever runs a foundation to support education programs for children, elders, and differently-abled people. She has founded the Krystyna Pyszkova Foundation for welfare works.

Welfare works

In the past, she was seen opening an English medium school in Tanzania and assisting young minds to pursue education. Undoubtedly, it was one of her proudest achievements as she introduced underprivileged children to education and also volunteered there.

Love for music

Apart from giving to society in ways possible, such as charity, education, and care, Krystyna takes pleasure in art. Having spent nearly a decade in Art Academy, her passion for music and art has been evolving. She likes to play the transverse flute and violin.