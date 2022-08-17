When is Krishna Janmashtami 2022? Date, significance and all you need to know

Krishna Janmashtami | Pixabay

Lord Krishna is worshipped by millions of devotees. For his love for butter, he is fondly called Makkhan Chor. His appearance day in the Kali yuga is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most enjoyed festivals. This year, the festival falls on Thursday, August 18.

According to the Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna was born as the eighth son of Vasudeva and Devki on eighth day (Ashtami Tithi) doing the Rohini nakshatra. Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu Lunisolar calendar. The day mostly appears during the month of August or September of the Georgian calendar.

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura. According to Hindu mythology, as soon as he was born, he was sent across Yamuna, to Gokul where his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda raised him. Hence, the festival is also significantly known as Gokulashtami.

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami by fasting, singing, praying together, preparing and sharing luscious meals, night vigils, and by visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples. Major Krishna temples organize recitation of Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita. Many communities also organize dance-drama events called Ras Lila or Krishna Lila.

Janmashtami is widely celebrated in cities such as Mumbai, Latur, Nagpur and Pune. Dahi Handi is passionately is celebrated every year, a day after Krishna Janmashtami.

The term 'Dahi Handi' literally means "earthen pot of yogurt". The festival gets this popular name from legends about baby Krishna. Many young boys and girls called the 'Govindas' go to the hanging pots, climb one over another and form a human pyramid to break the pot.

To the unversed, Lord Krishna's birth marks the closure of the Dwapara yuga and the start of the Kali yuga (which is also considered as the current age).