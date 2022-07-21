Maharashtra: Good news! No COVID-19 restrictions this year during Ganeshotsav, Muharram & Dahi Handi | PTI File Photo

Even though the Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra are witnessing the spread of new Omicron variants and communicable diseases in the wake of heavy rains, the Shinde-Fadnavis government today announced that the upcoming Ganesh festival, Dahi Handi and Moharam will be celebrated without COVID-19 restrictions but by following the High Court and Supreme Court orders.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis after holding meetings with the various government departments, civic bodies and representatives of Mandals and organisations announced that the government has removed curbs in the height of Ganesh idols, directed the administration to provide online approvals through a single window and also waive the registration fee.

The Ganesh Mandals have been excluded from submitting a guarantee letter. The government will set up a committee on Ganesh idols made by POP to find out a solution keeping in mind environmental protection. The police have been directed to withdraw offences registered against the Ganesh Mandal representatives in connection with noise pollution and other cases