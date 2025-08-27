What Is The Shubh Muhurat For Ganpati Stapna & Pooja? Know Auspicious Rituals To Welcome Bappa At Home

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. The festival is celebrated with immense devotion across India and beyond, lasting for 10 days from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Duration of Ganesh Chaturthi

According to the Hindu Panchang (calendar), the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 1:54 PM on August 26 and will end at 3:44 PM on August 27. Devotees believe this period to be highly auspicious for invoking Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Auspicious Puja Muhurat

Traditionally, Lord Ganesha is said to have been born during the Madhyahna Kaal, which corresponds to midday in the Hindu calendar. Hence, this time is considered the most sacred for Ganesh Puja.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the Madhyahna Muhurat for puja will last from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM, offering a window of 2 hours and 34 minutes for the main worship rituals. Devotees need to make sure to bring bappa home and perform rituals within these hours.

Ganesh Sthapana Rituals

Devotees perform Ganesh Sthapana at home or in pandals with devotion and meticulous care. The procedure begins by purifying the designated puja space with Ganga Jal (holy water). A platform or chowki is prepared with a red or yellow cloth, considered auspicious colors for the deity.

The idol of Lord Ganesha is then installed during the auspicious time. Before worship, the idol is bathed in Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar) and adorned with fresh clothes and ornaments.

The worship begins with a sankalp (prayerful vow), holding water, flowers, and rice grains (akshat) in hand. Offerings such as durva grass, red flowers, sweets, and modaks are made to Lord Ganesha, who is widely revered as Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles).

Significance of the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a religious occasion but a cultural celebration of unity and devotion. From homes to community pandals, the atmosphere comes alive with devotional songs, rituals, and festivities, culminating on Anant Chaturdashi, when the idols are immersed in water with the chant, “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” (Come again soon next year, O Lord Ganesha).