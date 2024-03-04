What Is Resomation? Know About Water Cremation, The Environment-Friendly Alternative Of Traditional Funerals

Funerals take place in different ways across cultures as some bury the dead while others burn the body. The cremation takes place either in a traditional ritualistic way or through a furnace machine available at the crematorium. Holding respect to all existing funeral procedures, they are argued if they are environment friendly. In this discussion, the idea of water cremation surfaces and lands as an alternative and biodegradable method. It is known as "Resomation" and is already being carried out in certain regions around the globe.

The cremation technique might have reminded you of the show Breaking Bad where the protagonist, Walter White is seen chemically dissolving a body.

All you need to know about "Resomation"

Resomation is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional cremation and burial procedures. Instead of using fire to cremate the body, it carries out a water-based process to break down the body's organic material. It is also known as water cremation or aquamation.

One of the key benefits that highlights the effectiveness of the procedure is to reduce carbon footprint. As it is said to be a form of "Green cremation," resomation is said to have fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional cremation, which involves burning fossil fuels to generate the necessary heat.

It is characterised by alkaline hydrolysis, where water is released in the presence of alkaline chemicals and heat to catalyse the decomposition of the body, leaving bone fragments. While the process involves the usage of chemicals, it might not easily please people and be accepted. However, taking note of religious sentiments, a few regions have termed this procedure illegal including Texas, according to reports. Some of the places where resomation is allowed under certain guidelines reportedly include Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, and Michigan among others.