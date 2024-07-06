What Is Body Dysmorphia? Karan Johar Reveals He Suffers From This Condition; Know Symptoms and Treatment

Canva

A mental health condition known as body dysmorphic disorder causes an individual to obsess about one or more perceived imperfections in their appearance, even if they are small or invisible to others. But you might avoid a lot of social situations because you feel so nervous, embarrassed, and ashamed.

When you suffer from body dysmorphic disorder, you may spend several hours a day worrying excessively about your appearance and body image.

You may also find yourself constantly grooming, checking the mirror, or looking for validation. You experience severe distress and find it difficult to carry out your everyday activities as a result of your perceived fault and the recurrent behaviors.

In a recent interview with Faye D'souza, Filmmaker and Director Karan Johar opened up about how body dysmorphia has made him loathe himself for years. “I have body dysmorphia, I am very awkward getting into a pool. I don’t know how to do it without feeling pathetic. I’ve tried very hard to overcome it. No matter what the success you achieve, no matter who you think you are in your own head, I’m always in oversized clothes. Even if I lose the weight, and I try very hard, I’m always battling with it, but I’m always feeling I’m fat. So I don’t want you to see any part of my body,” he shared.

Canva

Symptoms Of Body Dysmorphia

1. Being highly obsessed with a perceived defect in appearance that others cannot see or appears minor. Strong notion that you have a flaw in your look that renders you ugly or deformed.

2. Belief that others take extra notice of your looks in a negative light or mock you.

3. Engaging in actions intended at mending or covering the perceived imperfection that are difficult to avoid or control, such as frequent checking the mirror, grooming, or skin plucking.

4. Attempting to conceal perceived defects through styling, makeup, or clothing. Constantly comparing your attractiveness to others.

While talking about how uncomfortable he felt in his body, Karan shared, “Nothing has changed since I was eight. I self-body shame myself all the time. The day you feel you’re looking good…doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved. Even in situations of intimacy, I need to put the lights out. I’ve been to therapy for it. All these issues…all fester and create mental health issues. I even took medication after suffering from a panic attack.”

Read Also 5 Effective Steps To Manage A Panic Attack

When to seek medical help?

It is best to seek help when you notice this condition having a large impact on your everyday life. You should seek help when there are strong emotions of anxiety, sadness, or discomfort as a result of the obsession with beauty.

If you find yourself refusing to engage socially out of a fear of being scrutinized or evaluated for alleged shortcomings, you should consider seeing a doctor.

Body Dysmorphia is a serious mental condition in today's world. Social media has created false beauty standards due to which teens, young adults and even millennials are constantly trying to impress people around them. Wanting to look presentable is a good motivation but obsessively wanting people to say nice things about your appearance might be a sign that you need help.

