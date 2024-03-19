Weight Loss In Ramzan: Blend Intermittent Fasting With 'Roza' To Reduce Extra Fat With These Fitness-Tricks

FPJ

Ramzan is a month of holy grace of Almighty Allah that intends to control the earthly temptations to arouse empathy and boost humanitarian crux, but apart from ensuring a place in 'Akhirat', Ramzan is also a good time to detox your body and foster health and fitness goals.

The pattern of 'Roza' matches the intermittent fasting roadmap, so it's a perfect time to dilute extra fat by blending religious practices with additional consciousness to attain health goals.

Blend The Intermittent Fasting And Roza

In the process of intermittent fasting , the time is divided into two separate windows for fasting and normal food consumption. A person may choose 16–12 hours for fasting and 8–12 hours to gobble up yummy food and sip fresh beverages. Ramzan is pretty close to a brand new, innovative and trendy idea of achieving fitness and health goals.

But you need to be conscious while choosing the perfect energy boosters for Sehri and Iftar to get maximum benefit.

The Process Of Weight Loss With Intermittent Fasting

Eating in between the restricted segments tumbles the calory ratio. You can easily reduce 6–8 pounds per month with a slash of awareness to scrape the layers of unwanted cholesterol like they never existed. A longer fasting period lessens glycogen and burns fat, like a miraculous trick.

You need to keep in mind that it's not a diet plan but an experimental and fresh practice that beefs up the idea of tranquility for well-being.

Foods To Include And Avoid

You should say a big 'No' to sugary desserts, deep-fried dishes, unhygienic street-recipes or preserved, ultra-processed food with saturated fat.

While adding energy booster dates, a handful of nut-seeds with plenty of seasonal fruits, well-cooked meat, herbs, dairy-products, green veggies and herbal drinks is important to get the required nutrients and energy.

Stay Hydrated And Do Mild Exercise

Fruit-enriched detox water and Ayurvedic teas will be another win-win add-on option after Iftar, that can define your curves and shape like a magic potion.

However, exercise may feel difficult during Ramzan, like climbing an Everest, but some simple stretching, walking and mild 5-minute light exercises can help you stay active and focused throughout the day.