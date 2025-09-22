Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 22nd, 2025 To Sep 28th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, this week calls for caution. Be mindful of tricky situations or people who may not be showing their true colours. Do not take things at face value—ask the right questions and rely on clarity, not assumptions. It is fine to walk away from what does not feel aligned with your truth. In love, you might feel the urge to dive in deep or take things to the next level, but balance is key. Watch out for interference from third parties or outside influences in your connections. At work, you may choose to keep your plans and progress under wraps, or you could feel like your efforts are not being fully seen. Either way, honesty and assertiveness shall be your biggest allies in this phase.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings waves of healing, success, and recognition your way. Energy that once felt stagnant begins to move, and with it, your confidence rises. A confusing situation will clear up. This is also a great period to socialize, network, or dip your toes into the dating scene. Life may feel a little busy, but patience will help you enjoy all the attention flowing toward you. Singles could feel a spark with someone magnetic. Your desire for closeness and physical intimacy is likely to be strong—lean into it with an open heart.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week your intuition is sharper than ever, guiding you toward clarity. Blocks begin to dissolve, and with them comes a surge of fresh momentum. A positive transformation is unfolding—health matters show signs of improvement, and new beginnings call for your attention. You may feel eager to rush forward or fix everything at once. Travel or frequent commuting could also keep you on your toes. Remember to keep your temper in check and avoid needless arguments. Not every thought needs to be spoken—guard your plans and choose your words wisely. Silence and strategy will serve you well.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week brings long-awaited clarity—no more spinning in circles of indecision. Your thoughts sharpen, your words flow with ease, and you’ll find it easier to channel intellect into action. This is an especially favourable time for those in tech, digital spaces, or social media—expect fresh momentum there. Some of your responsibilities may lighten, giving you more breathing room. Still, stay alert: if you’ve dealt with deception before or sense red flags now, trust your instincts. Be extra thorough with financial decisions. On the home front, changes around your living space or residence could soon take shape.

Leo

Dear Leo, it is time to shake off stagnant energy and step forward with confidence. Your finances call for balance. Career matters look busy, with plenty of multitasking and quick thinking required. Momentum will be your ally, but minor tensions or clashes with others could arise. Lean on your inner wisdom, experience and intuition—you will be able to navigate tricky situations that way. When it comes to health, explore new or alternate approaches to healing—your body may respond better to fresh methods. Financially, conversations or exchanges with someone knowledgeable may help; you could even borrow, lend, or share resources.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week asks you to stay flexible and open to the many possibilities around you. The end of a tough cycle is near, but for now, embrace this in-between phase with patience. Your leadership, confidence, and drive will be in the spotlight—so step up and face situations head-on. At work, some competitive or confrontational energy may arise, so keep your temper in check and lean on practical choices. It’s perfectly fine to release what no longer serves you in order to pursue better opportunities elsewhere.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week could bring some disruptions around your finances or sense of stability. While it is not as heavy as it feels, you might still find yourself tense or overthinking a financial choice. Avoid spiralling into confusion—your situation will improve with patience and by keeping a fresh, open mindset. In relationships, decisions or important conversations could be on the horizon. You may crave freedom, independence, or space to pursue your true desires, especially if you’ve been feeling stuck or restless in a connection. Singles could be drawn to new romantic possibilities or find themselves dipping back into the dating scene.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week signals an awakening and a powerful fresh start. You are moving out of an in-between phase and stepping straight into action, feeling re-energized and ready to take on multiple responsibilities. Confidence will be your greatest ally, even if the days get a little hectic. Some of you may have to deal with demanding authority figures. Amidst this surge of energy, remember to carve out quiet moments for yourself or to connect with loved ones—it will help restore balance. On the brighter side, romance and matters of the heart are set to gain momentum once again.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week the energy may feel confusing or scattered, with multiple options pulling your attention in different directions. While the urge to act quickly may be strong, try not to burn yourself out. A little patience and careful thought will serve you better than knee-jerk decisions. Your family environment could feel ever-changing, or you may need to step up for a loved one, requiring flexibility on your part. This is also a powerful time to focus on transforming your mental and physical health in ways that are easy on your pocket. Be mindful of your spending, especially on luxuries that may not hold long-term value. Expect clarity to emerge regarding a matter from your past.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings a welcome sense of calm, stability, and clarity. You are stepping into a phase of gradual improvement. Trust your intuition and past experiences—they will guide you with wisdom and assurance. Financial matters look promising, with the possibility of relief, stability, or even the beginning of a new job or income cycle. On the personal front, this is a beautiful time to nurture your relationships with family and loved ones. A fresh, positive shift in your home or domestic environment will bring joy, comfort, and a sense of belonging.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week rekindles your inner strength, confidence, and ability to lead. A wave of joy and camaraderie surrounds you, as time with friends and loved ones brings warmth and happiness. Love, harmony, and togetherness are highlighted. You will also find yourself stepping into greater clarity — a chance to express your authentic self without hesitation. Your emotional world feels rich and fulfilling, giving you the courage to shine. Some of you may feel inspired to dress up, socialize, and celebrate, especially if you have been keeping to yourself lately. This is an auspicious and heart-centered period — embrace it fully.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, it is time to close some chapters and move on. Situations where you felt unappreciated or shortchanged are ready to be left behind. Clarity is emerging, though it may come with some discomfort or lingering emotions. You may need to stand firm and protect your boundaries — self-preservation is key. Financially, you are guided to look for fresh opportunities, whether through new work, side projects, or better recognition for your efforts. Remind yourself that you deserve an upgrade to your lifestyle or fair remuneration. Matters pertaining to love and relationships are going to be tricky.