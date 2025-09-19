Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From September 20 to October 4 For All Zodiac Signs

Andrii Rakov

Aries

High Priestess: Intuition and wisdom

This is a time to tune into your sub conscious, tap into spiritual wisdom. Study, meditate, reflect. This time is a bit mysterious too. You may realise a lot of things may be hidden from you. Let things reveal on their own. Feminine energies prevail.

Taurus

Nine of Pentacles: Financial success

This is a period of personal growth and contentment. You will feel empowered with your hard work and are proud of the life you have attained. Enjoy your perks, your luxury. Financial success and financial independence is a privilege.

Gemini

5 of Swords: Conflict and disagreement

Pick your battles wisely. You could be in potential situations that give rise to anger, strong words and god forbid a physical fight. Now that you have been forewarned, step back, simmer down, breathe and then act. Words spoken harshly can cut like a knife. Be cautious.

Cancer

10 of Wands: Over burdened

A period of extreme hard work! Are you carrying everyone’s load on your shoulders? You need to unburden, relieve your stress. You are feeling a burnout and extreme exhaustion. Set boundaries, step back, allow others to so their fair share.

Leo

Four of Wands: Celebrations

You are celebrating. There is happiness in the house. A new home, engagement, marriage, etc. This is a time to share and enjoy with your loved ones. There is a lot of community sharing, giving and receiving. Enjoy your hard earned success and happy relationships.

Virgo

Two of Pentacles: Balance

Adopt an open, flexible and balanced attitude towards life. Juggle, hustle, be happy. You learn to balance all your priorities with aplomb. Juggle like a joker, don’t take anyone too seriously.

Libra

World: Completion, travel

Life has come a full circle. There are conclusions and then new beginnings. A beautiful period where everything comes together. Celebrate your achievements, accept your flaws, move on. Travel is on the cards.

Scorpio

8 of Wands: Rapid movement

You will notice that all your projects are accelerating around you. Momentum is gained. Everything is moving towards completion / conclusion. There is a rapid exchange of ideas, communication and action. Be decisive.

Sagittarius

8 of Cups: Moving on

Time to move on to newer journeys and transitions. You are advised to let the past go, let go of what doesn’t serve you. Growth comes in acceptance and forward movement. It’s a painful process. You need courage but this will bring about growth.

Capricorn

Page of Wands: New contracts, new journeys, news from overseas.

These are early days but you may receive some good news of new contracts, jobs, overseas travel or even overseas admissions for students. Take stock and act with passion and enthusiasm. Many new opportunities are brewing. You could meet many new people. These could be nascent stages but they have potential to grow.

Aquarius

Temperance: Balance is key

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope and peace. You will be feeling more aligned to your goals and to the flow of the universe.

Pisces

The Sun: Happiness and success

A beautiful card that represents a wonderful period of success, joy and recognition in whatever you do. There is positivity all around. Kids bring joy. You will receive applause and laurels for your efforts. Public recognition is key through social media, etc. This card represents good fortune and harmony. Enjoy the blessings of the universe.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)