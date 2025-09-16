 Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Know About Date, Rituals, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day
Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Know About Date, Rituals, Significance And More About The Auspicious Day

Vishwakarma Puja is also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti. It is a significant Hindu celebration honouring Lord Vishwakarma, who is respected as the heavenly architect and artisan. This celebration is especially important for people in different fields and occupations.

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Vishwakarma Puja 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Vishwakarma Puja is also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti. It is a significant Hindu celebration honouring Lord Vishwakarma, who is respected as the heavenly architect and artisan. This celebration is especially important for people in different fields and occupations, such as craftspeople, technicians, builders, repairmen, and labourers.

During the Vishwakarma Puja, followers pray for improved future opportunities, secure workspaces, and increased wealth in their specific industries. They also pray for the tools and machinery to work smoothly and efficiently, to ensure continued success and productivity in their work.

About Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja is a Hindu celebration honouring Lord Vishwakarma, the celestial architect and engineer of the cosmos, on Kanya Sankranti (the day the sun transitions into the Virgo zodiac sign). Artisans, engineers, and industrial workers are seen revering their tools, machines, and work environments to request blessings for creativity, innovation, safety, and prosperity in their labour. The celebration of the festival is marked with excitement in workplaces and offices throughout India, especially in regions such as West Bengal, Odisha, and Karnataka.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date and Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will fall on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment - 01:55 AM

Kanya Sankranti on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Why do we celebrate Vishwakarma Puja?

Vishwakarma Puja is observed across India by artisans, builders, technicians, and workers, worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, the god of creation, architecture, and machinery. On this day, followers express their appreciation to god for their talents and ask for his blessings for progress and success in their careers.

The puja is especially important for individuals who rely on tools and machinery in their daily work, as it is thought that by worshiping these items, they will not only achieve success but also guarantee they work efficiently and smoothly.

