Viral: College Students Create Human Chain Figure Of Lord Ganesha Ahead Of Ganpati Aagman 2025

As the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi builds across the country, a heartwarming video has captured the internet’s attention, amassing over 8 million views on Instagram. The viral clip showcases a massive human chain of college students who came together to create a striking formation of Lord Ganesha. From an aerial perspective, the students, coordinated in different colored outfits, formed a detailed and mesmerising figure of the deity, symbolising unity, devotion, and creativity.

The video was originally shared by artist Keshav R Pete on Instagram, where it quickly went viral. Social media users flooded the comments with admiration for the dedication and discipline shown by the students. Many described it as a 'divine visual' and praised the effort as a unique tribute to Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most celebrated and beloved festivals, is scheduled to begin on August 27, 2025. The 10-day festival honors Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. Homes and public spaces across the country are adorned with beautifully crafted idols of Ganesha, accompanied by elaborate decorations, devotional songs, and rituals.

In cities like Mumbai and Pune, Ganesh Chaturthi takes on a larger-than-life scale with grand pandals, cultural programs, and processions. Eco-friendly celebrations are also gaining momentum, with communities encouraging the use of clay idols and sustainable decorations to reduce environmental impact. The immersion (Visarjan) on the final day of the festival is a spectacular sight, as thousands bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

This viral video has not only gone beyond the boundaries of traditional celebration but also highlighted how younger generations are finding innovative ways to express devotion. By merging art, discipline, and devotion, the students created a visual that resonates with the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi unity, creativity, and reverence for tradition.