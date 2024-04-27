Vikramaditya Vedic Clock: All You Need To Know About This 30-Hour Time-Format Watch

Indian chronology is the world’s oldest, precise, error-free, and reliable method. ‘Vikramaditya Vedic Clock’ inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invented by Aaroh Shrivastava and created by Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth and Ujjain Municipal Corporation, at the cost of about Rs 1.70 crore, restores the vedic traditions of India. With its use, it may be possible to re-establish Indian chronology with advanced modern technology by challenging the parameters of international time calculation.

The thirty-hour time-format — muhurat — has a mention in the Rig Veda and other ancient texts. This time-format is calculated from one sunrise to another. Between two sunrises, there are 30 hours (muhurta), 30 minutes (kaal) and 30 seconds (kastha). These texts are renowned in Vedic astrology and cover the division of time into Muhurtas for astrological and auspicious activity.

“The establishment of a Vedic clock in Ujjain would be significant for several reasons deeply rooted in cultural, historical and astronomical contexts. Ujjain has a rich history of astronomy and astrology. It is home to the Jantar Mantar observatory, which showcases ancient Indian astronomical instruments. The Vedic clock, likely be based on principles derived from ancient Indian astronomy, could be a testament to the advanced astronomical knowledge Of ancient Indians. In Indian tradition, time is not just a measure but also a concept deeply tied to spirituality and cosmic order,” says Dr. Ghanshyam Ratnani, a research scholar.

At the time of invention of mechanical clock, the 24 hours’ time system was adopted and the whole system was developed keeping in mind this technology. Our calendar, which is used currently world-wide is Solar, based on one complete cycle of Sun.

Local Mean Time (LMT) is derived by correcting apparent solar time for irregularities in the Earth’s orbit and rotation, which cause variations in the length of a day throughout the year. With the advancement in technology this problem can be resolved as we can keep count of sunrise and develop technology which can predict the same perfectly as is done by Vedic Digital Clock.

“It would serve as an educational tool, helping people understand the principles of ancient Indian astronomy and timekeeping methods. Such an installation could boost tourism in Ujjain, attracting both domestic and international visitors interested in history, culture and science. It could facilitate research in the field of ancient Indian astronomy and its relevance in modern times,” says Dr Sarvesh Sharma, a research fellow.

How the clock works

This time keeping device calculates the time using latest technologies like internet, GPS and satellites. The day of this clock changes when the Sun rises, 00:00 hours means Sunrise and change in date. This clock is based on the Alternate Time Theory which is a modern explanation of Muhurta mentioned in Vedic texts.

Vedic Clock is currently works as a software, the calculations based on which the software runs is derived with the help of Nautical Almanac using Sunrise calculations. A formula has been introduced for its perfect coordination with Sun: Vedic Standard Time=1.25 (LMT-Sunrise).

This formula has been tried and tested. It demonstrates correct working of Muhurta cycle each day. Its formulation and working of the time system has been verified by different knowledgeable masters of this field like Wakankar Observatory, Dongla, Mahidpur (district Ujjain), Vikram University, Ujjain, Padma Shri nominee Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit of Ujjain and other people from the field.

“The establishment of a Vedic clock in Ujjain could serve as a bridge between the past and the present, connecting people with their cultural heritage while also offering educational, economic and scientific benefits,” says Ram Tiwari, Director, Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth.

Advantages

No varying sunrise time. 00:00 Hrs will be the time of sunrise at every place.

Makes working culture in local city more systematic in respect to nature.

Billions of unit of electricity saved.

Saving a big amount of electricity will empower the places with scarcity of electricity and will save lots of natural resources which will also control pollution caused in generating electricity.

By the use of this time system world will have three formats for global coordination UTC, for country coordination its capital becomes the centre and for bigger country LMT can be implement with the help of education and technology.

“People interested in history, culture and science would benefit from learning about and experiencing the Vedic clock. Historians, astronomers, and scholars studying ancient Indian science and technology would have a new resource for their work. The increased tourism and interest in ujjain could boost the local economy,” shares Pratik Khedkar, adventurist.

About the inventor

Aaroh Shrivastava

Aaroh Shrivastava B.Tech (mechanical) went to England for further studies. He then joined the Merchant Navy. He says, “The 24 hour time zone was established by the Egyptian civilization. France made first clock somewhere in 14th to 16th century. England and East India Company promoted this clock world-wide. However, Indian civilization knew about the time zone for the last 5000 years. As the Sun rises on different times every day, it was quite difficult to measure the time mechanically. After thorough research and experiments I finally prepared the digital clock for the advance time format and in fact such was in practice during Vedic era. Later, I got patent of the time and to promote my invention I did a cycle journey of 12 Jyotirlinga temples and Chaar Dham of the country distancing about 9000 km.”