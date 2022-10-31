Vegan Day 2022: 2 easy-to-make healthy vegan recipes which are equally tasty |

November 1 is celebrated as Vegan Day every year to promote vegan lifestyle. It is believed that apart from veganism being a healthy option for humans, every choice made to adopt veganism contributed to nature fostering environmental protection. The ideology has seen acceptance by many people across the world. Apart from Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, and Shraddha Kapoor among many others in Bollywood, Hollywood stars like Pamela Anderson, Evanna Lynch, and musician Stevie Wonder have also promoted veganism.

If you are planning to take up the vegan plunge and thinking that you may not get to eat some delicious food, here are two quick vegan recipes for you to start with. And we promise they are not only healthy but delicious as well.

Sweet Mustard Broccolli Steak

Sweet Mustard Broccolli Steak | Boombay

Who said steaks can only mean meat? Since cauliflower steak rose to fame as a vegetarian protein alternative a few years ago, 100% plant-based steaks continue to give regular steaks serious competition with a range of delicious flavour and texture combinations.

Ingredients:

● 3 tablespoons of sweet mustard

● 1 small broccoli

● 3 to 4 potatoes

● 3 tablespoons of vegan fresh cream

● 2 tablespoons of vegan butter

● Salt to taste

● Pepper to taste

Method:

Wash the broccoli and blanch it in salted water. Let the broccoli cool down to room temperature before cutting it into thick slices that resemble a steak. Wash the potatoes, prick them and boil them in salted water. Peel the potatoes and mash them with a potato ricer.

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Rub the broccoli with oil, salt and pepper before roasting it brown and fork-tender. Heat a pan on medium heat and add vegan butter before adding in the roughly mashed potatoes and vegan fresh cream.

Season the mash with salt and pepper. Take a big plate and smear our sweet mustard dip. Spread on it. Arrange the potato mash and broccoli steak on the plate before drizzling over sweet mustard dip and spread.

A pro tip:

Frozen broccoli florets can be substituted for fresh broccoli, but require a longer roast time. Not only is frozen broccoli less expensive, but it also cuts down on prep time and has a nutritional value that is just as high as fresh broccoli.

Read Also Halloween 2022: 4 spicy coffee recipes to add spooky fun to your evening celebration

Garlic Mayo Falafel

Garlic Mayo Falafel | Boombay

Loved all across the Middle East, falafel can be a snack, salad ingredient, an on-the-go meal or part of a wholesome meal, any time of the day. According to the Jews, this fried dish of mashed legumes has a long and diverse history that begins in Egypt and spreads as far out as Morocco, and Saudi Arabia. Blend in 100% natural Garlic Vegan Mayo in the falafel mixture to add a touch of spice to this healthy snack.

Ingredients:

● 4 tablespoons of garlic vegan mayo

● 225 grams of dried kabuli chana (dried chickpea)

● 30 grams of coriander

● 20 grams of parsley

● 10 grams of mint

● 50 grams of whites of spring onion

● 2 teaspoons of minced garlic cloves

● 1 teaspoon of cumin powder

● ½ teaspoon of coriander powder

● 1 teaspoon of salt to taste

Method:

Soak dried kabuli chana overnight in water. Combine dried kabuli chana, herbs, the whites of spring onions, garlic, cumin, coriander and salt with 1 tablespoon of our garlic vegan mayo in a food processor jar. Pulse until the kabuli chana is very finely minced, stopping to scrape down the sides of the food processor when necessary.

Transfer mixture to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for 30 to 40 minutes. Gently shape mixture to equal size falafel balls. Heat oil in a skillet and fry the falafel balls until brown on all sides. Serve with our garlic vegan mayo.

A pro tip:

Give the falafel balls room to breathe by cooking only a few at a time on the pan. This helps in keeping the temperature of the oil from dropping, and also prevents the falafel balls from bumping into each other while they cook.

Recipes by Chef Aditi Keni, Executive Chef and Chief of Product, Boombay.

Read Also International Coffee Day 2022: Five coffee infused beauty products to get a magical glow