Veg VS Non-Veg Thali: Your Guess About What's Cheaper Might Be Wrong; Check Details Inside

The cost of a representative home-cooked vegetarian thali has witnessed a 5 per cent on-year increase in January, while that of the non-veg thali declined 13 per cent, a report said on Wednesday.

Fall in non-veg thali rates

According to Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics (MI&A) Research 'Rice Roti Rate' estimates, the rise in prices of ingredients like pulses, rice, onion and tomato made home-cooked veg thali costlier in January, while decline in poultry rates helped in the fall in non-veg thali rates.

Veg thali costs more, here's why

The cost of the veg thali increased due to a surge of 35 per cent and 20 per cent year-on-year in prices of onion and tomato, respectively, said the report.

Prices of rice (accounting for 12 per cent of the veg thali cost) and pulses (9 per cent) also increased by 14 per cent and 21 per cent y-o-y, respectively, it added.

Veg vs non-veg thali

Meanwhile, the decline in the cost of the non-veg thali was due to a 26 per cent fall in broiler prices in January, compared to the same month last year, amid higher production, the report stated.

However, sequentially, the cost of the veg and non-veg thalis fell 6 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

The ease in cost was due to a decrease of 26 per cent and 16 per cent month-on-month prices of onion and tomato, respectively, with higher domestic supply of onion amid export curbs and fresh tomato arrivals from the northern and eastern states, the report said.

The cost of the non-veg thali declined faster due to an 8-10 per cent month-on-month dip in prices of broilers, which account for 50 per cent of the cost, it added.