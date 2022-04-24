Vastu Shastra: The benefits of the Pyramid

Vastu Shastra has played an important role in laying the foundation of Indian homes. Many people call experts to make their homes as per the science of Vastu.

Vastu combines the elements of nature and science to sync energies of a home or office property. It brings harmony, prosperity and overall well-being. Vastu has the solution for almost all problems. To balance energies, the Vastu Pyramid plays an important role.

Vaastu Baba Dr Pradeep Jainee, Vastu consultant and numerologist, says the “influence exerted by Vastu and numerology has swung the fortunes of many for better.”

“At Vaastu Baba, we are not only dependent on the traditional approach but we also use advanced energy detectors, Vastu pyramid, sensors, tools and equipment. It is like aura scanning and reading.”

Vastu pyramid is a powerful science of creating balance and harmony by core level corrections, with the help of pre-programmed Pyramid Yantra, Jainee says. “It is based on the principles of subtle anatomy and the laws of the universe. It harmonises mind, body and spirit with the environment. It also improves relations, helps create wealth and opportunities in life,” Jainee explains.

Some advantages of Vastu Pyramid:

It enhances the power of the mind and boosts confidence.

Spreads positive aura around.

Makes thought-process stronger and clearer.

Helps get rid of negative energies.

Attracts better opportunities in academics, business and career.

(Visit Pradeep Jainee’s website: www.pradeepjainee.com. You can also write to him at pradeep.jainee2014@gmail.com or call at 8810566006, 09650625630)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:37 PM IST