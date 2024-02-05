Valentine's Week 2024: 5 Evergreen Romantic Songs To Express Love

5 Evergreen Romantic Songs To Express Love | Pinterest

Celebration of love is not confined to days, but it turns more special on those occasions that demand you love someone a little more. With Valentine's Week approaching us on February 7, it's time to open the window of locked emotions. You may fumble while proposing to your partner with the three magical words, but a thread of melody will never let you fall if you have fallen for the right one!

You play them on a guitar or just hum with the chirping of birds in the background to vibe and celebrate the season of love, fading away your anxiety to say "I love you."

Here are 5 evergreen soulful songs to express your love

1. Fly Me To The Moon

The evergreen classic 'Fly Me to the Moon' still rocks the list of top love songs. It's a classic performance by Kate Ballard. Several great singers, like Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and others, have also sung it. Because if we can't say it directly, we always have the option to say it 'in other words'. So, play among the stars and see spring on Jupiter and Mars, because you have found the love of your life! The world rotates around you, and the cosmos is at your fingertips!

2. It's Amore

Food, music, and love—what else do we need for an amazing life? Especially Italian food can make you fall in love with its saucy, spicy recipes! Just like pasta and pizza, the plate of love is very different from a balanced diet! This beautiful song by Martin & Lewis serves the best combo of love and food together. An amalgam of scrumptious emotions needs bundles of laughter and patience! If you are a foodie, you can easily relate to and resonate with this love song!

3. Such A Simple Thing

Love is easy, like walking on the rumbles of fresh green grass; these are just social hurdles of misogyny and emotional barricades that turn it into a mountain, tough to win. But why fuss about norms and rules when it's such a simple thing? As Ray LaMontagne sings, 'My heart is paper, yours is like a flame', there is no need to search for good words in the dictionary! This deep voice is flowy enough to melt stones, and it's just a heart, all set to rekindle your flame!

4. All Of Me

If you belong to the new generation and still relate to the old-school romance, the treasure melody box of John Legend is a perfect choice for you! 'All of Me' by John Legend comes under the R&B, soul, and pop genres, flamboyant enough to knock on the softest corners of your heart like a true muse! This song explains your intentions on fleek with a grace that captures the rippling of the heart like no other.

5. Teenage Blue

'Teenage Blue' by Dreamgirl is infused with the melancholy of love! This melody reflects a phase when you neither decode the aroma of affection nor intend to disrupt the magic! It's soft, like unspoken words and veiled emotions. This song is a perfect option for shy lovers who believe in hiding their emotions!

In the words of Shakespeare, 'If music be the food of love, play on!' and it's your time to play on these songs for the finest expression of love!