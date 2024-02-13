Valentine's Day 2024: 5 Gifts That Are Perfect For Your Man

Valentine's Day is almost there. While he's planning to gift you something special, it's time you too decide what's the best thing you can present to him on the occasion. In case you just said that it's difficult to think of gift ideas for men, we can help you with a few suggestions.

Take cues from the gifting recommendations that may serve as a perfect present for your man.

(1) Tell him you care with some skincare

How about gifting something that tells him that you care for him from all your heart? You may gift him a skincare product this Valentine's Day, preferably sunscreen and a serum as summer is not too far. Some of the top brands you may pick to gift him are mCaffeine, Hyphen, Bayla, and more.

(2) Diamond jewellery

Does your man have a special admiration for jewellery? If yes, you may gift him a diamond pendant that will be your way of expressing love to him. It goes unsaid that a diamond is the epitome of timeless elegance and love, making it the perfect Valentine's gift for your partner. You may choose from Noah Diamond Pendant For Men by DishiS Designer Jewellery, Classy Emerald Ring By Dassani Brothers, or any brand that you trust the most.

(3) Perfumes and Deos

Choosing perfume as a gift for men can be a personal gesture, however, confirm what aroma excites him and what is a big no. Studies suggest that men prefer fragrances that are strong and not too floral. Some of the much-admired perfume brands for men are Hugo Boss, Denver, and Beardo among others.

(4) Shoes and sneakers

Some believe that footwear says a lot about one's personality and adds up to their fashion sense. If you are hinted about your partner's love for collecting and wearing trendy shoes and sneakers, surprise and impress them with just that this Valentine's.

You can browse and pick from CrepDog Crew which is claimed as India's premier platform for sneakers, streetwear, and hype. If not, you may walk into your city streets to get a perfect pair of shoes for him. Before your shopping starts, make sure you know his footwear size well.

(5) Gift hamper loaded with surprises

In case you recently entered a relationship and aren't very sure about what your man likes, you may play it safe by offering him a hundred gifts. While doing that literally can burn your pockets, we mean you could go for some well-crafted gift hampers that become a quick pick.

To suggest a few, you may opt for Meraki's Happy Hamper which comes with a greeting card, notepad, and more; The Gift Studio's Gentleman Box which is a collection of skincare, wine, and lovable desserts, which has a drink too, and La Folie's box of bonbons and chocolates.