Valentine's Day 2023: Want a clear skin and dewy look for a perfect V date? Here are some easy hacks...

Dull skin is never a good look - even moreso, on a day when your significant other has loving eyes only for you! You may have the most elegant outfit picked out this Valentine’s day, but if your skin looks parched, dry, and pigmented, it will not work in your favour. If a dewy, natural-looking, and flawless look is what you’re chasing Queenie Singh of BiE-Beauty shares some life-saving hacks to transform your skin so you can have the best date of your life!

A mud mask to elevate your mood

A face and body mask is just what you might require to calm your nerves before a romantic rendezvous! Experts suggest that a regular skin regime helps anchor individuals in a chaotic world. The art of skincare is a vessel through which one can indulge in self-love, improving and elevating your mood. Self care inevitably equates to self worth. So which mask should you use to satisfy the skincare enthusiast in you?

Wine is a popular favourite to enjoy with a lover but have you ever tried incorporating it in your skincare? Non-alcoholic red wine is a hot Valentine’s Day ingredient that contains resveratrol and flavonoids, strengthening elastic fibres in your skin.

Start early

Glowing skin is no joke. Prepare for V - day well in advance. By this, we don’t just mean stock up on your thoughtful gifts ahead of time. Drink ample amounts of water and apply collagen rich serums which penetrate deep into your skin to minimise fine lines and wrinkles. Eating foods loaded with Vitamin C at least a week leading up to Valentine’s day is imperative. A holistic approach to skincare and beauty reflects how healthy you are inside, outside.

Love is in the 'pair'

Washing your face with soap or face wash alone is no longer accepted in the skin community. Double cleansing, or the practice of using face wash after your cleanser creates a squeaky clean canvas for you to adorn it with naughty detailing. Make sure to use products that do not strip the natural oils of your face.

