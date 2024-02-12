Valentine's Week 2024: Progressive Traditions Of Love And Marriage From Tribal India That Will Amaze You

Facebook/Wiki

The traditions of love are divided into different fragments. While metropolitan citizens have evolved their own roadmaps to walk on the path of humane emotions, the legacy of tribal India proves that they are way ahead and precursors of progressive approaches to celebrate and accept lovers without the barriers of caste, colour, cult, or creed. Precisely, a horde of educated people still jiggles to find new solutions and overpower the deep-seated politics of patriarchal social norms and religious polarisations. Some tribes in India can still drench your bravery and shake the still river of visions.

Here are some of the best practices from the forgotten parts of India that we need to remember to define and behold emotions with an intersectional approach.

1. Bhagoria: The Elopement Festival

Bhagoria, or the 'Great Elopement Fair', is one of the amazing traditions that require proper insight and zeal to knock on the fundamental right of the 'Freedom of Choice'. We can count this on the list of essential rights that are mandatory to live a life of dignity.

Bhagoria is widely celebrated in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as a festival to cherish and welcome the season of new cultivation. Popular among the Bhil, Bhilala, and Pateliya tribes, the vibrant elopement fair provides a platform for the young population to choose their life partners without any external pressure. During the festive vibes, they are allowed to choose their love and elope with them. As the elders of the community regard the tradition, lovers don't face any unnecessary barriers and can choose their fate.

2. Garasia: The progressive arranged marriages and live-in partnerships

Similarly, Garasia, the community of shepherds and cowherds who reside in the region of Rajasthan, presents a great instance of democratic rights to choose life partners without much fuss. In the women-centric community of 'Garasia' tribes, women have the freedom to take decisions, and they are not restricted to conservative gender roles. In some segments, the trend of live-in relationships is widely accepted, while in the case of arranged marriages, they have ample freedom to decide their partners. Also, the trend of 'Ghar-Jamayi' is not a derogatory thing within the community.

3. Ghotul: The republic of love and freedom

The idea of love is quite revolutionary among the Ghotul tribes. They are observed as a cult of the famous 'Gond' tribe, and young people have a significant role in the internal management of the community. The quite progressive system of the community provides ample freedom to young people to choose their partners and express love without hassle.They communicate and reciprocate their opinions to decide and confirm crucial steps. Women steal combs to express love, while men place flowers in their hair to show their affection.

The Ghotuls currently reside in the Bastar and Chandrapur regions of Chattisgarh and Maharashtra. Their community is often addressed as the ' republic of children'.

While our discussion tables are swarming up with debates on live-in relationships and marriage laws, and our hearts are looking forward to tracing the celebration of love during Valentine's week, these indigenous traditions still stand out and pave the way for the civilizations that rant about freedom of choice.