Vada Pav Is Not Sandwich: Mumbaikars Show Their Anger After Their Favourite Street Food Was Termed As Sandwich!

Vada Pav is not a Sandwich! Recently the Taste Atlas released the top sandwiches in the world 2024 list in which Vada Pav has ranked at the 19th position for best sandwich in the world. While Vada pav got global recognition the Mumbaikar is not happy with Vada Pav being called a sandwich.

Mumbai's Popular Street Food Vada Pav | Canva

Vada Pav is a traditional Mumbai street food in India. It is affordable and go-to food for the people on the busy streets of India. Vada is made of the mixture of smashed potato, salt, chilli, garam masala, turmeric and coriander. The mixture is made in a round shape which is dipped in Besan mixture and then fried in oil. It is put together between the Pav (Buns) with sweet and spicy chutney and fried chilli. This street food is very popular and favourite for all the Mumbaikars.

VadaPav is not a sandwich just as Shawarma isn't either. VadaPav is more than a sandwich. It is sometimes a full meal otg, which no sandwich will ever be. And surely it is a Speciality of Mumbai, started in Dadar in the bylanes of the Railways Stn. ❤️ it. https://t.co/Cg2tgA4xjk — Mumbeye (@AmitavaSumat) March 14, 2024

Vadapav ko sandwich bol diya . Whole Maharashtra would get offended vro https://t.co/4HCDDPK1nU — ks Amruth (@amruth_ks) March 13, 2024

If Burger can be called Sandwich , then yes , #VadaPav is best Sandwich 🥪 err I mean Burger Sandwich.. 😃 🍔❤️ https://t.co/TDadh1HRrg — Priya (@radha763) March 13, 2024

The news offended many Mumbaikars and many shared memes about the same. User tweeted and expressed their anger. One user said "Vada pav ला sandwich म्हणण, त्याचा अपमान केल्या सारख आहे", while some other user tweeted, "VadaPav is not a sandwich just as Shawarma isn't either. VadaPav is more than a sandwich. It is sometimes a full meal otg, which no sandwich will ever be. And surely it is a Speciality of Mumbai, started in Dadar in the bylanes of the Railways Stn."

Vada pav is often also called as Burger and now Sandwich has hurt the sentiment of many Indians. The iconic street food remains one of the soul foods for all the Vada Pav lovers. For many it is more than just food but has a deep cultural connection with it. Vada pav is a livelihood for many in Mumbai and this street food can never let anyone starve or stay hungry. From beggars to the richest person in India eats Vada Pav when passing through its stall on the street.