Ustad Amjad Ali Khan honours the legacy of the sarod with his descendants

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan performing together with his sons and grandsons at the Three Generations, One Nation concert in Mumbai |

The deep, weighty, introspective sound of the sarod – with its resonant quality – became the instrument of family values and tradition yesterday, March 2, as the 'Three Generations, One Nation' multi-city concert series concluded at Jamshed Bhabha theatre in Mumbai.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, his two sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan and twin sons Zohaan and Abeer performed together in the culminating show, which has already played to full houses in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai. They were accompanied by Hindustani classical musicians Satyajit Talwalkar and Anubrata Chatterjee.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, a master of the sarod, is a living legend. He has spent his life honing his craft and perfecting his art, drawing on the rich tradition of his family's musical lineage. His mastery of the sarod is matched only by his passion for the music and his commitment to preserving the legacy of the sarod.

His sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash have inherited their father's talent and dedication to their craft. From a young age, they studied under their father's tutelage, learning the intricacies of the sarod and immersing themselves in the world of Indian classical music. As they grew older, they began to forge their own paths, exploring new musical horizons and collaborating with artists from different genres and cultures.

Zohaan and Abeer are the eighth generation of the Senia Bangash School musical lineage, who are carrying forward their family’s legacy. “We are travelling to seek blessings for Zohaan and Abeer, we are not launching them,” said Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, whose family is a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian classical music. Through their music, they have bridged cultural divides and inspired a new generation of musicians to embrace the beauty and complexity of the Hindustani classical gharanas.

Ash and Abhishek with the artists |

A number of famous personalities showed up for the concert to honour the grandchildren's first appearance with their grandpa. Actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave the children a warm hug after their wonderful set.

Together, the three generations represent a bridge between the past and the future of classical music. They have carried forward the traditions of their forebears while embracing innovation and experimentation, creating a sound that is at once timeless and contemporary. Through their music, they have inspired audiences around the world to embrace the beauty and complexity of Indian classical music, forging connections and building bridges across cultures and continents.

Read Also Music: Two Indian metal acts are headlining in Dubai this weekend