Urology Awareness Month: 7 Common Urological Issues Women Should Not Ignore

Urological problems in women are often related to the bladder, kidneys, and urethra, and some issues may arise due to pregnancy, childbirth, or menopause. Many issues are temporary and some can be managed by lifestyle changes but not all. With September being Urology Awareness month, here are common urological concerns that women should not ignore.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

UTIs occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract, leading to symptoms such as frequent and painful urination, a burning sensation, and cloudy or bloody urine. If left untreated, UTIs can progress to kidney infections, which can be more severe and lead to complications like sepsis.

Because of the anatomical structure of the female urethra, which is shorter and closer to the anus, women are more susceptible to UTIs than men. Women should seek prompt treatment at the first sign of infection to prevent complications. Treatment typically involves antibiotics. Usually a short course is given. You may be given a pain reliever to ease the burning while passing urine.

For frequent infections you may have to continue low dose antibiotics for a long time maybe as long as six months. If you are menopausal vaginal oestrogen will help. You may require to do an ultrasound of abdomen and pelvis, sometimes a CT scan or MRI may be needed.

Overactive Bladder (OAB)

Overactive bladder (OAB) is characterised by a sudden, uncontrollable urge to urinate, often resulting in frequent trips to the bathroom, even during the night. Women with OAB may also experience urinary incontinence, leading to involuntary leakage. The exact cause of OAB is unknown, but factors such as ageing, hormonal changes, and nerve damage from childbirth can contribute to its development.

For the diagnosis a detailed history is taken. You may be asked to do certain tests.

Diet modification focuses on stopping foods that cause bladder irritation. These include tea, coffee, alcohol, caffeinated soft drinks, fruits and fruit juices, chocolate, tomatoes and tomato-based products, spicy and acidic foods and drinks. Foods and drinks that contain artificial sweeteners, such as diet soft drinks and chewing gums should also be excluded.

Interstitial Cystitis (IC)

Interstitial cystitis (IC), also known as painful bladder syndrome, is a chronic condition that causes bladder pain, pressure, and frequent urination. Unlike UTIs, IC does not result from an infection, and antibiotics are not effective. The symptoms of IC can vary but often include a persistent urge to urinate, pain in the bladder and pelvis, and discomfort during sexual intercourse. Things that can make your symptoms worse include some foods, mental or physical stress and your period.

Treatment options for IC may include dietary changes to avoid triggers and help ease symptoms, bladder instillations, medications, and physical therapy to relax pelvic floor muscles to relieve pain and reduce symptoms.

Bladder stretching and Botox injections are also used. Sometimes steroids and immunosuppressants can be offered.

Urinary Incontinence

Urinary incontinence, or the involuntary loss of urine, is a common urological concern in women, especially after childbirth or menopause. There are several types of incontinence, including stress incontinence (leakage during physical activities like coughing or sneezing) and urge incontinence (sudden, intense urges to urinate). Urge incontinence can be caused by an over active bladder.

There can also be an overflow incontinence which usually occurs if there is a urethral problem or some nerve damage. Many times there is a mixed incontinence.

Incontinence can result from weakened pelvic floor muscles, hormonal changes, or nerve damage. While it is often thought of as a normal part of ageing, incontinence is treatable, and women should seek medical help rather than suffer in silence.

Temporary incontinence may be caused by UTIs, pregnancy, certain medications and some drugs. Treatments range from pelvic floor exercises (Kegels) and bladder training to medications Botox injections, neuromodulation, artificial urethral sphincters and surgical options for more severe cases.

Kidney stones

Kidney stones are solid masses of minerals that form in the kidneys and can cause intense pain as they move through the urinary tract. While kidney stones are often associated with men, women are also at risk, especially during pregnancy. Symptoms of kidney stones include severe pain in the back or side, nausea, vomiting, and blood in the urine.

To diagnose a kidney stone, a urinalysis, an ultrasound or a CT scan may be required.

Smaller stones may pass naturally with increased fluid intake, but larger stones may require medical intervention, such as shock wave therapy (lithotripsy) or surgery. If left untreated, kidney stones can block the urinary tract and lead to infections or kidney damage, so immediate treatment is essential.

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Pelvic organ prolapse occurs when the muscles and ligaments supporting the pelvic organs (such as the bladder, uterus, or rectum) weaken, causing one or more organs to drop or press against the vaginal wall. This condition is common in women who have given birth vaginally or are post-menopausal, as the loss of estrogen can weaken pelvic tissues.

Symptoms of pelvic organ prolapse include a feeling of heaviness or pressure in the pelvis, difficulty urinating, and discomfort during sex. In severe cases, the prolapsed organ may protrude outside the body. Treatment options include pelvic floor exercises, pessaries (devices inserted into the vagina for support), or surgery in more advanced cases and when the prolapse is causing discomfort to the patient.

Hematuria (blood in urine)

Blood in urine (hematuria) can be alarming and may indicate a serious urological problem. While hematuria can sometimes result from non-serious causes, such as vigorous exercise or certain medications, it can also be a symptom of more severe conditions like bladder or kidney infections, kidney stones, or even bladder cancer.

Women who notice blood in their urine should seek immediate medical attention, as early diagnosis is crucial for preventing more serious complications. A thorough evaluation, including urinalysis, imaging tests like Ultrasound, CT scan and MRI and possibly a cystoscopy (examining the bladder with a camera), may be required to determine the underlying cause. Besides antibiotics and plenty of oral fluids management will depend on the cause.

(Dr Asha Dalal is director, obstetrics and gynaecology, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital)