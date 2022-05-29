Up your ethnic fashion game with this easy-to-follow guide

Photo: Pixabay

Fashion is always evolving with numerous trends bringing about innovative changes. However, no matter what the fashion industry comes up with every season, certain rules never change. You might be itching to wear an embroidered jacket with a heavily embellished lehenga or skirt. But, the end result might be too gaudy. We are living in elegant and simpler fashion times, as compared to a few decades ago when flashy ruled the fashion scene.

Today, balance is the key, when it comes to putting together an outfit. To make your life a little easy, we bring a easy-to-follow ethnic fashion guide.

Floral power

Florals are evergreen and make you look effortlessly pretty and chic. However, with the fashion industry bombarded with so many new-age designers and prints inspired by cultures across the globe, the florals have also evolved. Look for put-together outfits like raw silk or georgette fabric and keep it simple and chic by teaming up with soothing pastels. For a little bohemian look, you can have the earthy shades of black, gold, red, yellow paired on the lehenga that’s offset with a dull gold blouse.

Avoid overdoing

The 80s and the 90s were all about cakey make-up for hiding imperfections, chunky jackets, shiny footwear, and lavish outfits. The tables have turned and we live in simpler yet elegant fashion times. Lavish and royal outfits are never out of trend. But, toning down the intricate embroidery and embellishments by pairing them with earrings or dainty jewellery will make you look well-balanced and younger. Today, women have also moved away from heavy and colourful eye make-up. Instead, the focus is on a minimal, nude or subtle look.

Baggy balance

After two years of working from home, tight-fit has gone out of style and baggy is the new cool. However, wearing a baggy top and a baggy pant isn’t a good idea. Keeping either of them tight-fitted can drastically transform your whole attire. It can make you look vibrant and chic without doing much. Women can add a pair of hoops to complete the look.

The neckline

Comfort is the king in today’s fashion industry. Opting for flattering neckline blouses, dresses or tops with deep V or square necks, spagetti strap or off-shoulder will accentuate your neck and shoulders. Add a pair of chappals or mojris to complete the look.

Get the colours right

The colour palette significantly impacts the tone and directions for any season. Hues of lavenders, greys, pinks and blues give a fresh and quirky vibe. The OG maroons, dark purples and teals may make you look slightly old. Teaming them with different shades of lavender and orange can enhance your outfit and make you look glam.