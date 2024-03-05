Unsung Icons Of Women's Empowerment From The Sidelines Of History And Present

FPJ

The brightest stars dazzle too far to trace on a visible scale, but they foster the most blistering, salient, and heart-wrenching anecdotes of the blue sky and the human race! While the icons are marked by already prejudiced mainstream ogles, it becomes more crucial to recognise the role of unsung heroes, who shine in between the entangled narratives of historic rebellion.

These stars from the forgotten fragments have contributed to the scintilla of rebellious serendipity and outspoken nerves. The cyphers of the encrypted chapters have lost the wide-awake cognizance but not the spark. And a spark is always enough to fuel the fire of change and mutiny.

Phoolan Devi: The Journey Of Justice

Phoolan Devi (1963-2001)

Phoolan Devi, or the Bandit Queen of India, is an idol who never loses relevance in the chronicles of time, a name that deserves to be remembered in the unwavering ethos of untamed insurgency. While numerous people remark her rebellion as revenge, the reality of the tumbling law and order has traced her steps as a hard-core journey of justice.

Phoolan Devi was raped by the hooligan criminals of socially justified and unjustified autocracy, but she emerged as a heroine of the women raft, the Mallah community, and the less respected Hindu castes to become a saviour and muse with an enthralling commitment to ensure justice.

Soni Sori: The Heroine On The Charred Rubels Of Equal Rights

Soni Sori (1975-Present)

Soni Sori is an Adivasi rights activist, teacher, and rebel soul from Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. She has been fighting for the motto 'Jan, Jungle, Zameen' to claim the lawful authority of tribes, but her rape, sexual harassment, acid attack, and targeted administrative suppression reveal the sexist tools of bureaucracy.

Soni, a tight rope walker, has shed light on the anti-women tools of dictatorship that are constantly used by the powerful.

Jamuna Tudu: The Friendly Idea Of Revolt

Jamuna Tudu (1980-Present)

Jamuna Tudu, the 'Lady Tarzen of India' has enriched ecological visions with her bold take on the forests of Jharkhand. With systematically skilled women soldiers, she has empowered the wild entity and feminist roots.

A woman torchbearer for environmental causes, her struggle links the journey of women's rights and nature with a friendly idea of revolt.

Jhalkari Bai: With The Sword Of Freedom

Jhalkari Bai (1830-1858)

If you categorise courage with restricted or defective social notions, you need to refine and scrutinise your lenses. While highlighting the bravery of the great Rani Laxmi Bai, we often forget the historic legacy of Jhalkaribai, who fought for liberation amid the pretty male-dominating endeavours of the freedom movement.