Union Budget 2023: What are our 'Home Ministers' expecting from the Finance Minister?

All eyes are on the approaching Union Budget for FY 2023–24. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, 2023 amid rising inflation and high-interest rates.

While a budget aims to look at the country's overall growth, many features directly impact an individual's finances as well.

In India, the homemakers are known as the 'finance ministers' of every household, so the budget is incomplete without adding their wishes.

Here are a few wishes from their wishlist that they are expecting out of the budget this year.

Every homemaker's first and foremost expectation is to seek relief from rising prices.

Aruna Joshi, a single mother of two, is hoping to get relief from the increasing cost of fruits and vegetables. “I think at least from the point of view of necessities such as food, water, and shelter, the prices of all these things should be at a minimum. Apples will now cost Rs 200/kg, while biscuits will cost Rs 5. If I have kids at home, then it is difficult to survive, so at least, food items should be affordable.”

Jaya Bhagwani, a 53-year-old homemaker, says rising costs have put a strain on her monthly home budget. “LPG has become so expensive, it gets difficult to manage the finances. Domestic flight charges should also reduce. These services should be prices according to masses."

The government had nothing to decide on airfare, but it has some percentage of VAT in it. 5% of the basic fare in the case of a domestic booking for travel by air; and 10% of the basic fare in the case of an international booking for travel by air.

Purba Sur, a senior citizen and a homemaker, says that given the rising cost of living and healthcare, the current income tax incentives are insufficient. "Given that the pension amount is already low and the cost of living is growing, I anticipate that this budget will include a number of measures that provide tax benefits for senior citizens. What I hope for is an increase in the basic income tax exemption threshold for seniors, as well as policies that would make senior healthcare more affordable."

