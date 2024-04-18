Unhealthy Habits You Should Stop Today For Your Liver Health, Expert Insights

Your liver health is as important as your overall health. Many unhealthy habits like drinking alcohol, excessive smoking, not sleeping enough and improper diet can lead to many liver diseases and liver cancer. Know from the expert the adverse effects of bad habits on your liver health.

Alcohol Consumption

Consuming alcohol can severely damage your liver health to a greater extent. It promotes the accumulation of fatty deposits, which leads to the risk of liver diseases such as liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Smoking

Smoking is hazardous for your liver and overall body health. It contains harmful chemicals that lead to liver inflammation and many other liver problems. Seek professional doctor help and medication to quit the smoking habit.

Zainab G - Clinical Dietician and Sports Nutritionist, said, "Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can affect and impair liver function by increasing inflammation as well as oxidative stress. It damages the liver cells and thereby compromises the overall liver health. It increases the risk of getting liver cancer and other liver diseases."

Eating Habits

An unhealthy diet that contains excessive sugar, oil, and processed food can lead to many issues like obesity, fatty liver diseases and insulin resistance. Instead, opt for a balanced healthy diet that contains less sugar, vegetables, nutritious food, fruits and proteins.

Not drinking enough water

Having a habit of not drinking enough water a day can damage your overall health badly. Water has numerous benefits and provides hydration to your body. Not drinking sufficient water means putting your liver at risk. One must drink 3-4 litres of water a day to maintain good health.

"Inadequate hydration and poor dietary habits and choices can contribute to liver damage by promoting the development of fatty liver disease. It affects the liver functioning due to the processing of unhealthy fats and sugars. It contributes to insulin resistance, which in turn can lead to liver inflammation. It also create an imbalance in liver enzymes which play a role in metabolism. The liver's ability to detoxify and cleanse the body is affected.", Zainab G added.

Sleep Schedule

A sleeping schedule affects your overall body and lifestyle. Not sleeping on time and getting enough rest can lead to oxidative stress and liver problems. It also impairs the liver's ability to repair & regenerate damaged liver cells.

"Sufficient sleep is essential not only for the liver's ability to detoxify and regenerate, promoting overall liver health and reduce or prevent liver-related disorders, but it can lead to oxidative stress, affect the metabolic process and impair liver function.", she added.