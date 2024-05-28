Trolled For Her Facial Her, UP Topper Wins Hearts With Her Makeover From An Instagram Influencer

Instagram/Pinterest

Is there truly any bar set for beauty standards? Is social media really a woke platform that supports beginners and appreciates talent? This incident proved the duality and the dark side of the internet. Prachi Nigam topped the UP 10th board exams by securing 98.50 percentage. Her appreciation and happiness was short lived. Soon after she gave her interviews and went viral on social media where she talked about how she felt being the topper, the internet, instead of praising her achievements, turned it into a wave of trolls. A class 10 topper was trolled for having visible facial hair.

In a recent vlog, Prachi Nigam was visited by Instagram Influencer Anish Bhagat who decided to give her a makeover. The video begins with Anish getting a flower for Prachi when he visits her at her home in Mahmudabad in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Prachi says she's ready to get a makeover done. The video continues with her applying some mascara, nail polish, perfume and doing her hair.

What was the catch?

The twist lies in the transition where the viewers expected a makeover, but in reality, there was no makeover. 'I look the same', said Prachi post the transition. This video touched many hearts on the internet and Prachi now has more supporters who uplift her spirit and appreciate her for being so brave and confident in her skin. The video ended by Prachi saying, 'Don't try to fix something that was never broken'.

A strong message

Anish Bhagat and Prachi Nigam gave out a strong message through this vlog and it acted as a response to everyone who bullied Prachi for her looks. Prachi Nigam can be looked up to as an idol of resilience for those who get affected by the slightest remark made by a stranger. Even after being bullied for her facial hair, she decided to face it with grace and not change one bit of herself. A stranger's opinion about how a girl should look does not matter. She proved that gone are the days where girls transformed themselves according to the beauty standards set by the society!