Trip To Space! US Based Space Company SpaceVIP Comes To India; Check Details

Exciting news for space enthusiasts in India! Thanks to ISRO's successful Chandrayan-3 and Aditya missions, space exploration is booming in the country. SpaceVIP, a mission-based space expedition company, is coming to India next month, to fulfill your dream of visiting space. However, the trip to space comes with a high price tag.

From space balloons to zero-gravity flights, SpaceVIP offers a variety of cutting-edge space and space-adjacent experiences to their clients. Zero-gravity flights are special planes that let you experience zero gravity and simulate being on the Moon or Mars. It's like a super fancy way to travel in space!

Apart from the fancy planes and balloons, the experience includes fancy places to stay, delicious food, and amazing views of Earth and space. But it might be something only really rich people can do. However, there's a lot of potential for space tourism in India.

This will help create a new generation of space enthusiasts and make everyone more interested in space. It's also a big step in SpaceVIP's plan to expand worldwide, not just in the United States.

What is SpaceVIP?

SpaceVIP was founded by Roman Chiporuka and Eddie Miller in early 2021. SpaceVIP is the only company that can take its clients to the International Space Station (ISS), and it specialises in extraordinary experiences, travel, and events, making it the bridge between the space industry and the public.

Roman made history by orchestrating the final passenger’s journey on the world’s first all-private space mission to the International Space Station, a ticket valued at US$50 million.

